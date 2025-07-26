FC Tulsa & TPD Unite Again for Project ENGAGE
July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
FC Tulsa players will join the Tulsa Police Department's Community Engagement Unit this morning at Woodland Hills Mall at 10:30 am for "Project eNGAGE." This initiative brings under-resourced youth and community leaders together through esports- including FIFA and Rocket League- with TPD officers.
Officer Terrell explains:
"Project eNGAGE is more than just esports; it's about the entire community coming together in a collaborative effort to inspire change, build trust, and take a step forward together in community-police relations."
Tulsa's players will be present to game alongside youth for autographs and to share personal stories of leadership and mentorship. It's a natural extension of FC Tulsa's commitment to being a force for good- not just on the field, but in the community.
FC Tulsa Update: Atop the Table & Motivated for Tonight
FC Tulsa currently sits 1st in the Western Conference with a record of 8 wins, 5 draws, and 3 losses (29 points) after 16 league matches.
We remain undefeated in our last nine games, a run highlighted by Kalil ElMedkhar's dramatic goal last weekend in a 1-1 road draw at Louisville City FC.
Through Week 16, Taylor Calheira leads our squad with 8 goals, placing him among the USL's top scorers.
Looking Ahead to Tonight in Indianapolis FC Tulsa hits the road tonight to face Indy Eleven, with plenty at stake:
A win would reaffirm our position atop the standings
The squad is riding momentum from the draw in Louisville and eyeing a much-needed away breakthrough
Both ElMedkhar and Calheira have been influential- look for them to be key in generating offense
