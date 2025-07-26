Hartford Athletic Ties 2-2 against Rhode Island FC

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

In another tenatious edition of El Clamico, Hartford Athletic, playing down a man for over an hour, got a late goal from Arturo Diz Pe to earn a tie against Rhode Island FC in the final group stage match of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Hartford earned an extra point in the standings by winning the PK shootout 4-3. The extra point keeps Hartford very much in play for a wild card spot in the Knockout Rounds.

In the 28th minute, Beverly Makangila received a red card after being shown a second yellow for a tactical foul, forcing Hartford to play a man down for the rest of the match. Despite being reduced to 10 men, Hartford managed to hold Rhode Island FC to just nine shots on the evening, only four of which were on target.

In first-half stoppage time, the Boys in Green made a statement with an exciting goal. Sebastian Anderson delivered a corner kick to Joe Farrell, who connected with TJ Presthus to beautifully place the ball into the back of the net. It's Presthus's second goal for Hartford this season, his first in Jägermeister Cup play.

Shortly into the second half, Rhode Island responded with a goal of their own in the 49th minute. After a scramble in the box, Marc Ybarra kept the ball in play and found Amos Shapiro-Thompson in the center, who fired off a shot. It marked Thompson's first goal in the USL Championship.

Hartford quickly responded with a shot from Sebastian Anderson that went wide. For most of the second half, play moved end to end with both teams creating chances, but none were converted, until the 79th minute. Adrian Diz Pe conceded a foul in the penalty box after combining with Dikwa. Rodriguez stepped up and converted the penalty kick, giving Rhode Island a 2-1 lead.

Just four minutes later, in the 83rd minute, Mamadou Dieng found Diz Pe in the box, who smashed the ball into the back of the net to level the match.

The score remained tied at the end of regulation, earning both teams a point in the USL Jägermeister Cup. The match proceeded to penalty kicks to determine who would earn the extra point.

Rhode Island scored three of their five attempts, while the Boys in Green converted a perfect four out of four, earning Hartford the additional point. As of publishing, Hartford is in the mix for one of the two wild card spots pending results of other matches tonight.

The Green & Blue are back at home Wednesday, July 30th at 7:30PM when they take on New Mexico United. Tickets are available here.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD RHODE ISLAND

Shots 6 9

Shots On Target 3 4

Corners 4 3

Fouls 12 19

Offsides 2 1

Possession 43.2% 56.8%

Passing Accuracy 68.9% 79.3%

Saves 2 1

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD RHODE ISLAND

45+3 ¬Â² - TJ Presthus (Joe Farrell) 49 ¬Â² - Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Marc Ybarra)

83 ¬Â² - Adrián Diz Pe (Mamadou Dieng) 79 ¬Â² - Maxi Rodriguez

Penalty Kicks

HARTFORD RHODE ISLAND

O O

O X

O O

O X

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD RHODE ISLAND

22 ¬Â² - Beverly Makangila (Yellow) 11 ¬Â² - Noah Fuson (Yellow)

28 ¬Â² - Beverly Makangila (Red) 56 ¬Â² - Clay Holstad (Yellow)

65 ¬Â² - Joe Farrell (Yellow) 72 ¬Â² - Rodriguez (Yellow)

78 ¬Â² - Antony Siaha (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD RHODE ISLAND

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 22 (GK) Jackson Lee

15 (DF) Joe Farrell (C) 15 (DF) Frank Nodarse (Rio Hope-Gund 39 ¬Â²)

22 (DF) TJ Presthus 24 (DF) Karifa Yao

30 (DF) Adrián Diz Pe 6 (DF) Aime Mabika

19 (MF) Emmanuel Samadia 17 (DF) Jojea Kwizera (Aldair Sanchez 77 ¬Â²)

94 (MF) Marlon Hairston (Junior Moreira 81 ¬Â²) 77 (MF) Amos Shapiro-Thompson

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila 23 (MF) Marc Ybarra (C)

2 (MF) Sebastian Anderson 4 (MF) Hugo Bacharach (Maxi Rodriguez 60 ¬Â²)

17 (MF) Jonathan Jiménez (Kyle Edwards 86 ¬Â²) 12 (MF) Clay Holstad (Joe Brito 77 ¬Â²)

11 (MF) Michee Ngalina 11 (FW) Noah Fuson

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng 9 (FW) JJ Williams (Albert Dikwa 60 ¬Â²)







