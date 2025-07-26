Legion FC Acquires Maliek Howell from Las Vegas Lights FC

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC announced on Saturday that it has acquired defender Maliek Howell on a transfer from Las Vegas Lights FC. In a separate transaction, Legion FC has transferred midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster to Las Vegas for an undisclosed fee. The transactions are pending league and federation approval ahead of Birmingham's 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup match against Forward Madison FC.

"We are excited to add a player of Maliek's caliber to our team," said Legion FC CEO and Chief Soccer Officer Jay Heaps. "Defender was a position of need and we feel like his inclusion can really help us as we contend for the postseason. It was a tough decision to part ways with Kobe who has contributed to this club in his time here. We thank him for his services and wish him the best."

A second-year pro who originally hails Kingston, Jamaica, the 26-year-old Howell has made 18 appearances on Las Vegas this season with 13 starts and has played the full 90 minutes nine times. A physical presence that anchors the backline, the 6-foot-1 centerback signed his first professional contract with the Lights in 2024, following a collegiate career that began at the University of Memphis, where he played for three seasons, before playing his senior season at Missouri State University.

Having represented Jamaica at the U-20 and U-23 levels, Howell received his first senior international call-up with the Reggae Boyz in 2022 and has earned three caps with the side. He was most recently called into the Jamaica National Team last February for a friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago.

Hernandez-Foster departs Legion FC after making 54 appearances across all competitions since signing with the club last season where he tallied three goals and seven assists.

Kickoff for Legion FC's Jagermeister Cup Group 3 finale against Forward Madison FC is set for 7:00 p.m. CT on Saturday from Protective Stadium. Tickets are available.

TRANSACTION

Birmingham Legion FC has reached a transfer agreement with Las Vegas Lights FC to acquire defender Maliek Howell. Legion FC has also transferred midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster to Lights FC in a separate transaction.

PLAYER BIO

Name: Maliek Howell

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1

Weight: 176

DOB: 1/27/1999

Hometown: Kingston, Jamaica

Nationality: Jamaica







