NCFC claims extra point with perfect shootout

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC picked up two points in the USL Jägermeister Cup, beating Loudoun United 5-3 in penalty kicks after drawing 1-1 in regulation, Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

All five NCFC players converted from the penalty spot in the shootout, earning NCFC the extra point in the group standings after the draw.

The loss marked the end of NCFC's run in the 2025 edition of the USL Cup, with the team not advancing to the knockout round.

Riley Bidois opened the scoring for the visitors in the 36', finishing off a breakaway chance after Yanis Leerman played the forward behind the NCFC defense.

Loudoun United goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux was shown a red card in the 53' after colliding with Oalex Anderson outside of the box after the NCFC forward broke away from the Loudoun defense.

Louis Perez leveled the game deep in stoppage time, smashing a volley into the back of the net after a Loudoun clearance to force the shootout.

Match Notes:

North Carolina FC's run in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup came to an end, with the team not advancing to the knockout stage.

NCFC Academy player Jayson Quintanilla made his first start as a professional in the match.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC hits the road for a regular season matchup against Louisville City FC on Saturday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET at Lynn Family Stadium. The last time the two clubs faced off in the regular season, NCFC handed Louisville its first loss of the season after goals from Finn Sundstrom and Adam Luckhurst. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

Box Score

NCFC (5-2-3): Trevor Mulqueen; Jaden Servania, Triston Hodge (Paco Craig - 79'), Conor Donovan ©, Justin Malou (Finn Sundstrom - 73'), Patrick Burner (Rafa Mentzingen - 79'), Collin Martin (Mikey Maldonado - 56'), Louis Perez; Jayson Quintanilla (Pedro Dolabella - 69'), Oalex Anderson, Ahmad Al-Qaq (Evan Conway - 69')

Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Akira Fitzgerald

LDN (3-4-3): Hugo Fauroux; Cole Turner (Robert Dambrot - 66'), Yanis Leerman, Keegan Tingey; Kwame Awuah, Tommy McCabe (Moses Nyeman - 89'), Drew Skundrich ©, Pedro Santos (Ben Mines - 66'); Abdellatif Aboukoura (Bibi Karamoko - 80', Alex Nagy - 90' + 12'), Riley Bidois (Ryan Jack - 56'), Florian Valot

Subs Not Used:

Score:

NCFC: 1

LDN: 1

Penalties:

NCFC (5): L. Perez (Make), R. Mentzingen (Make), M. Maldonado (Make), P. Dolabella (Make), E. Conway (Make)

LDN (3): K. Tingey (Make), B. Mines (Miss), A. Nagy (Make), K. Skundrich (Make)

Goals:

NCFC: L. Perez - 90' + 13'

LDN: R. Bidois - 36' (Y. Leerman)

Cautions:

NCFC: J. Servania - 29', J. Quintanilla - 45', C. Donovan - 45', P. Burner - 71'

LDN: K. Tingey - 3', A. Aboukoura - 27', C. Turner - 45' +1'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

LDN: H. Fauroux - 53'

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 1,602







