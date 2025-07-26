Rhode Island FC Wins Group 4 of USL Jägermeister Cup

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - After a dramatic, back-and-forth rivalry matchup at Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island FC clinched the top spot in Group 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday with a dramatic 2-2 draw vs. Hartford Athletic. Although the visitors won the penalty-shootout 4-3 and took the extra point, the tie in regulation earned Rhode Island FC a vital point and cemented its spot in the quarterfinals.

Rhode Island FC (3W-0L-1T) started the game strong, taking the first shot on target in the 16th minute when Noah Fuson fed JJ Williams a well-timed through ball down the right wing. Taking the ball onto his right foot with a quick touch into the penalty area, Williams fired a low shot that was saved by Hartford Athletic (2W-0L-2T) goalkeeper Antony Siaha.

In the 28th minute, the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Beverly Makangila was shown a second yellow card, and subsequent red card dismissal, for a late challenge in the midfield. RIFC nearly capitalized on the one-man advantage just two minutes later when Williams redirected a corner on frame with a powerful header, but the shot was once again scooped up by a diving Siaha.

With just two minutes left in the first half, Hartford slowly grew into the attack. It started when Emmanuel Samadia curled a free kick on frame, forcing the first save of the game out of Rhode Island FC goalkeeper Jackson Lee.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Hartford's momentum paid off when it shocked the home crowd, taking the lead off of an impressive set piece. After Joe Farrell's corner kick was deflected into the six-yard box, TJ Presthus lept up and found the back of the net with an athletic bicycle kick to give Hartford its first-ever lead over Rhode Island FC just before the halftime whistle.

Despite the setback, Rhode Island FC struck back almost immediately, scoring just four minutes into the second half to level the score. After Marc Ybarra worked to recover a loose ball on the goal line, he squared it back to Amos Shapiro-Thompson, who was open in the penalty area. Taking a touch onto his left foot, Shapiro-Thompson ripped a shot goalward that took a deflection off a Hartford defender before flying past Siaha, scoring his first-ever RIFC goal to make it 1-1.

In the 79th minute, two second-half substitutes combined to give Rhode Island FC the lead for the first time. After Albert Dikwa "Chico" sprinted down the right side of the box to get on the end of a pass, he was pushed in the back by a Hartford defender, earning a foul that drew a penalty. Maxi Rodriguez stepped up to take the ensuing spot-kick, slotting it past Siaha to send Centreville Bank Stadium into euphoria and put the Ocean State club in front, 2-1.

Although the goal put RIFC on the front foot, Hartford was quick to respond, snapping back with a goal of its own less than six minutes later. With less than 10 minutes to play in regulation, Mamadou Dieng drilled a low cross across the top of the box, and Adrián Diz connected with a crisp one-touch finish that slid past an outstretched Lee and into the bottom-left corner.

The game went to a penalty-shootout to determine the winner of the extra point after neither team could break the deadlock in regulation. Although Hartford's Kyle Edwards ultimately buried the decisive spot-kick to win the shootout 4-3, the single point earned from the tie in regulation was enough for the Ocean State club to win Group 4 and confirm its spot in the quarterfinals. With the result, Rhode Island FC will host the quarterfinal game at Centreville Bank Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will return to league play when it hits the road in search of its second win of the season at Highmark Stadium when it travels to Pittsburgh to take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Following the road trip, the team will return to Centreville Bank Stadium when it welcomes Detroit City FC on a Wicked Good Weeknight on Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the next home game are available at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

HFD - TJ Presthus (Joe Farrell), 40+3 minutes: Presthus powers home an athletic bicycle kick off of Joe Farrell's corner. RI 0, HFD 1

RI - Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Marc Ybarra), 49th minute: Shapiro-Thompson fires a deflected shot past Siaha from inside the penalty area. RI 1, HFD 1

RI - Maxi Rodriguez, 79th minute: Rodriguez slots a powerful penalty into the right-side netting. RI 2, HFD 1

HFD - Adrián Diz (Mamadour Dieng), 83rd minute: Diz tucks a one-touch finish past Jackson Lee from the top of the penalty area. RI 2, HFD 2

PENALTY SUMMARY

RI: Rodriguez (Scored), Fuson (Scored), Ybarra (Missed), Chico (Scored), Sanchez (Missed)

HFD: Farrell (Scored), Diz (Scored), Dieng (Scored), Edwards (Scored)

ADDITIONAL NOTES

With a point earned in regulation, Rhode Island FC won Group 4 of the Jägermeister Cup.

Rhode Island FC finished the group stage unbeaten (3W-0L-1T), and will host the USL Jägermeister Cup quarterfinals at Centreville Bank Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

Forward JJ Williams and defender Hugo Bacharach both made their first-ever start at Centreville Bank Stadium.

The red card issued to Hartford's Beverly Makangila in the first half was the first in Centreville Bank Stadium history.

Amos Shapiro-Thompson's goal in the 49th minute was his first-ever goal for Rhode Island FC.

Marc Ybarra's assist was his first goal contribution of 2025, and fifth assist of his Rhode Island FC career.

Maxi Rodriguez's goal was his tied-team-leading fifth of the year in all competitions. He is responsible for both regulation penalty-kick goals in Centreville Bank Stadium history.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Amos Shapiro-Thompson

