Hartford Hosts Western Conference Side New Mexico United

Just three days after fighting Rhode Island FC to a 2-2 draw and winning the ensuing penalty kick shootout, Hartford Athletic hosts Western Conference side New Mexico United for a USL Championship regular season match. At the midpoint of the season, the Boys in Green will be looking to pick up some crucial points and move into playoff contention. It will also be Grow the Trades Night, which includes hands-on demonstrations and informational sessions from local trade organizations.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC v. NEW MEXICO UNITED

WHEN: Wednesday, July 30th, 8:00PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

PROMOTION: Grow the Trades pres. by DEWALT

Gaining Momentum

Over the last month, the Boys in Green have taken home seven points from four games, along with clinching a spot in the quarterfinals of the Jägermeister Cup. The run started with a dominant 3-0 win over third place Loudoun United back in June. The Green & Blue then went on to defeat Detroit City FC 2-1 on the road, before fighting Rhode Island to a 0-0 draw on their home turf. Even Hartford's only loss during this time frame was an unlucky late goal match that saw Athletic post an xG of 2.09. The pieces seem to be falling in place for Brendan Burke's side and Wednesday night's match will be a chance to continue this momentum.

Fast Starts Fuel Success

The key to this week's game will be starting off strong and scoring early. The Green & Blue are 4-1-2 when they score the opening goal of the match. Four of these goals came within the first 20 minutes, including one from Sebastian Anderson inside 90 seconds against Detroit City FC. Also against DCFC a week later, Jonathan Jiménez netted his first goal of the season within five minutes. If Hartford can net one early and knock the wind out of New Mexico United, they'll be in a good position to bring home all three points.

Short Week, Big Test

Midweek matches are always tough. Players don't have as much time to recover as they normally would before taking the pitch again. But Hartford's versatility in the lineup makes this less of an issue for the Green & Blue. The last time Hartford played a game with little rest, Head Coach Brendan Burke was not afraid to give Junior Moreira and Adrián Diz Pe a spot in the starting XI, two players who had seen minimal playing time up until then. They both stepped up and Athletic came away with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Rhode Island FC. Diz Pe then scored a crucial late goal when Hartford faced off against Rhode Island again a week later. As the Boys in Green head into Wednesday's match after a tough battle on the road, the depth of the side's bench will be crucial in defending Fortress Hartford and securing three points.

About the Opponent

New Mexico United currently sits in third place in the Western Conference, with 25 points on 15 games played. They hold a record of 8-6-1 overall but are 1-3-1 in the last five games. The visiting team is coming off a successful season last year. New Mexico won the Western Conference and advanced to the playoffs, where they fell 1-0 to Las Vegas Lights FC in the semifinal. In the USL Jägermeister Cup, United finished second in their group, with one win and three draws, two in which they won the penalty kick shootout. Their eight points was one point shy of the nine Hartford recorded to clinch the last wild card spot.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Michee Ngalina, FW, #11

The Democratic Republic of the Congo native is a key part of the Green & Blue's attack, taking players on and firing off shots. Despite recording only one goal and one assist this season, Ngalina is ranked third on the team for shots (13) and shots on target (9). In 2024, the 5'11" forward led the team with five assists and was second on the squad for goals (8) and shots on target (27). By running at defenders on the dribble, Ngalina creates chaos for the opponent's backline, often drawing fouls in dangerous areas and creating scoring opportunities for the Green & Blue. He is in the top five for fouls won, but the bottom three for fouls conceded, showing he is disciplined on the other side of the ball. Ngalina plays in front of Emmanuel Samadia on the left and often sets the outside midfielder up to get dangerous crosses into the box.

New Mexico - Luiz Fernando, MF, #9

While United's goals are distributed among many players, the Brazilian midfielder leads the team with four. Fernando is also in the top three for shots (19), shots on target (9), key passes (13) and crosses (20).The 27-year-old was nominated for the June USL Player of the Month after recording +1.44 goals added - a stat that measures how all of the player's touches contribute to the team's chance of scoring OR conceding - in three appearances. While Fernando did win the fan vote, he did not win the overall Player of the Month title. Fernando is a goal-scoring left-winger that the Boys in Green will need to keep an eye on.







