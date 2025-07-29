Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Faces Rivals Phoenix Rising

July 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Kickoff: Saturday, July 19th (7:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN2, KCAL+, FanDuel Sports Network

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC returns home for a crucial midweek showdown with rivals Phoenix Rising FC. OCSC is on a hot streak, going 4-1-1 in its last six matches with 5 clean sheets. OCSC sits above the playoff line at the halfway point of the season with multiple games in hand on other teams at the top of the table. A win on Wednesday could catapult the Orange and Black into 5th place. OC is a team that seems to be finding its form and finding depth in the Next Wave squad, with multiple Academy players excelling in Saturday night's Jägermeister Cup win. 19-year-old Gavin Karam from Newport Beach, CA tallied the highest FotMob ranking (8.3) of either team in the match, and Tetsuya Kadono (8.2) and Pedro Guimaraes (8.1) rounded out the top 3.

Right now, the team is healthy, and the depth will benefit OCSC in what will be a fast-paced back-and-forth match between two teams that are very familiar with one another, having faced each other 33 times in the USL Championship regular season, with 2 additional playoff meetings.

ONLY HOPE

Phoenix Rising has been a one-man show in 2025, with Hope Avayevu dominating club statistics this season, but he's not the only offensive threat. Rising is always stacked upfront, prioritizing offense over defense. Jearl Margaritha, Derek Formela, and Rémi Cabral will all test OCSC's defensive fortitude. OCSC will also have to control Charlie Dennis in the midfield and former OC loanee Ryan Flood coming off the left wing. OCSC will need to be clinical finishing if they want to score on OCSC legend Patrick Rakovsky in goal. Rakovsky currently has 33 saves and 2 clean sheets on the year, but Phoenix has allowed 26 goals in 2025, so multiple goals can be had if OCSC takes the shots.

Phoenix Rising FC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 11-14-9 (8th Place in the West)

Goals Scored: 33 | Goals Allowed: 39 | Clean Sheets: 13

Players to Watch:

M Charlie Dennis

GK Patrick Rakovsky

HOT IN OC

Orange County SC enters Wednesday's game in good form, but Phoenix Rising is always a tough opponent. Look for OCSC to concede possession while holding pressure in the midfield, similar to last Saturday's Cup match against the Oakland Roots. OCSC will rely on structured defense, counter ¬âattack strength, and home-field advantage.

Keep an eye on veterans like Ethan Zubak and Ryan Doghman, and emerging attackers like Chris Hegardt and Bryce Jamison, who can capitalize on OC's chances. This group has been effective at finishing of late and should excel in the final third, despite Phoenix's dominance in possession. Orange County must remain compact, disciplined, and lethal in transition. The OCSC defensive backline, under the leadership of keeper Colin Shutler, has found its stride, securing five clean sheets in its last six games. If OC can frustrate Rising and finish their chances, OCSC will secure three points at home.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 38 I Goals Allowed: 45 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Bryce Jamison

GK Colin Shutler

All-time Record:

Orange County SC is 10-16-9 all-time against Phoenix Rising FC (Last 5 against PHX- 1-3-1)

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 1-3 Phoenix (June 7th, 2025, Phoenix, AZ)

Scoring Summary: 21' Formella (PHX), 58' Latinovich (OC), 67' Essengue (PHX), 72' Dennis (PHX)







