Volunteer. Connect. Celebrate: Republic FC Watch Party at At Ease Brewing

July 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC fans are invited to come together for a night of service and soccer on Saturday July 26, as the club partners with Nation's Finest to support military veterans and their families. The event doubles as an official watch party for Republic FC's USL Jägermeister Cup group stage finale against Spokane Velocity.

The night begins at 6:00 p.m. at At Ease Brewing (1825 I St), where volunteers will assemble sensory kits for veterans participating in Nation's Finest programs. These kits are designed to support veterans in transitional housing, mental health and wellness, employment services, and more. Each kit will include calming and practical items, such as sunglasses, fidget spinners, and squish balls, along with helpful resources and handwritten notes from fans to show appreciation and support.

No supplies are needed - everything will be provided. All you need to bring is your heart for service and your Republic FC spirit.

Then at 7:00 p.m., the focus shifts to the pitch as fans gather around to watch Republic FC take on Spokane Velocity. The brewery will be showing the game live, making this the perfect opportunity to give back and cheer on the boys in Old Glory Red alongside fellow supporters.

At Ease Brewing is a Veteran-and family-owned Midtown gem, founded in 2019 by retired Army Colonel Mike Conrad. Known for its relaxed, welcoming vibe and rotating lineup of craft brews - from IPAs to sours to stouts - At Ease is also a proud partner of Republic FC and can be found on matchdays at Heart Health Park's Craft Brew Bar.

On Saturday fans can also try freshly baked Bánh Mì filled with savory Filipino meats and ingredients, that can be found at the Bahay Kubo Food Truck - which will be at At Ease Brewing until 8:00 p.m.

Nation's Finest has served veterans for over five decades, helping over 7,000 veterans and their families each year across California, Nevada, and Arizona. Their mission is to ensure that every veteran reaches self-sufficiency and lives a healthy, fulfilled life. Learn more about their impactful work at nationsfinest.org.

Tickets for the club's upcoming home match on August 9, for $5 Beer Night are on sale now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.







