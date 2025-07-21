Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Hartford Athletic: July 26, 2025

July 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







After battling to a physical 0-0 tie on national television in the first-ever derby game at Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic will face off again one week later in a crucial USL Jägermeister Cup game. Both teams are separated by just two points at the top of Group 4 and have yet to lose in group play. For Rhode Island FC, a win or tie against its regional rival would secure a spot in the knockout round of the newly-expanded cup competition, and keep its perfect Jägermeister Cup unbeaten record alive (3W-0L-0T). For Hartford, an unbeaten start to the Group Stage could end in elimination with a loss or tie, and only a win will guarantee its place in the Aug. 20 quarterfinal game. Ahead of the second-straight meeting between the cross-state foes with a place in the knockout stage on the line, here is everything you need to know.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, July 26

Kickoff | 7:00 p.m. ET

Location | Centreville Bank Stadium - Pawtucket, R.I.

Broadcast | NESN, ESPN+

Radio | 790 The Score (790 AM)

Social | @rhodeislandfc (X, Instagram, Facebook)

Game Hashtag | #RIvHFD

Last Meeting | July 19, 2025: RI 0-0 HFD - Pawtucket, R.I.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (2): 44-Justin DiCarlo, 77-Antony Siaha

DEFENDERS (6): 2-Sebastian Anderson, 4-Jordan Scarlett, 15-Joe Farrell, 19-Emmanuel Samadia, 22-TJ Presthus, 30-Arturo Diz Pe

MIDFIELDERS (6): 6-Beverly Makangila, 8-Junior Moreira, 10-Samuel Careaga, 16-Jack Panayotou, 27-Justin Ingram, 94-Marlon Hairston

FORWARDS (7): 7-Deshane Beckford, 9-Mamadou Dieng, 11-Michee Ngalina, 17-Jonathan Jiminez, 28-Kauan Ribeiro, 71-Kyle Edwards, 81-Adewale Obalola

What's at Stake?

Hartford Athletic began its first-ever Jägermesiter Cup run in dominant fashion, keeping pressure on first-place Rhode Island FC with a 2-0 win over USL League One side Portland Hearts of Pine. In its second game, a pair of long-range goals from Samuel Caraga earned him Player of the Round and helped carry Hartford to a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over USL League One side Westchester SC. Last time out, Hartford looked set to continue the course after taking an early 2-0 lead vs. Detroit City FC at home, but faltered for the first time when Detroit fought its way back to tie the game, ultimately taking the extra point in the penalty shootout. The unbeaten record through three games has the Green & Blue sitting second in Group 4 on seven points. A win vs. Rhode Island FC would see Hartford take the top spot in the group and earn automatic qualification to the knockout stage, while any other result would see RIFC top the group, and force Hartford to rely on one of two wildcard spots, which go to the best two second-place teams, to advance. The formula for Hartford is simple: win and you're in.

Heating Up

Despite winning just five of its 18 games across the USL Championship regular season and USL Jägermeister Cup, Hartford Athletic is currently experiencing some of its best form of 2025. The Green & Blue have just one loss in their last five games across all competitions, and are unbeaten in 10 of their last 14 games. In the regular season, two of its three total wins came in the last four games, including a 3-0 battering of third-place Loudoun United FC on June 20 and a 2-1 road win at Detroit City FC on July 12. In those wins alone, Hartford Athletic scored five of its 15 regular season goals on the year and became just the second team all year to defeat Detroit at Keyworth Stadium. In the Jägermeister Cup, Hartford joins Rhode Island FC as the only two teams in Group 4 without a loss. On the attack in the regular season, Kyle Edwards (five goals) and Mamadou Dieng (four goals) lead the charge for Hartford. Edwards averages nearly a goal every two games for the Green & Blue, bagging two braces this season, while Dieng has scored two goals in his last four games. Both are tied for second on the club's all-time scoring list with 15 career regular-season goals.

Super-Save Siaha

Hartford's defense has been anchored between the sticks by USL Championship veteran goalkeeper Antony Siaha. Siaha, who is just five saves shy of 250 career saves in his fifth season in the league, played a vital role in Hartford's recent run of form, and was absolutely crucial in Saturday's draw. His second save of the night was one of the best of the season so far, as the keeper denied a wide-open Albert Dikwa "Chico" from point-blank range with a full-stretch kicksave. Just minutes later, Siaha snatched a dangerous JJ Williams header out of the air, keeping an impressive clean sheet at Centreville Bank Stadium with three athletic saves. Prior to Saturday's game, Siaha came up big with eight crucial saves during its stretch of back-to-back wins vs. Loudoun and Detroit. Siaha has recorded at least three saves in seven games this season, including Saturday vs. RIFC, and has stopped 37 of the 57 total shots he has faced, posting four shutouts in the regular season.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 22-Jackson Lee, 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer

DEFENDERS (7): 4-Hugo Bacharach, 6-Aimé Mabika, 14-Rio Hope-Gund, 15-Frank Nodarse, 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 5-Grant Stoneman, 24-Karifa Yao, 16-Cole Dewhurst

MIDFIELDERS (9): 80-Isaac Angking, 18-Joe Brito, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 21-Maxi Rodriguez, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson, 19-Kevin Vang, 23-Marc Ybarra

FORWARDS (3): 10-Albert Dikwa, 11-Noah Fuson, 9-JJ Williams

What's at Stake?

Rhode Island FC is the only club better than Hartford Athletic in Group 4. Boasting a perfect 3W-0L-0T record, the attack has been consistently dominant with 4-1 wins over USL League One clubs Portland Hearts of Pine and Westchester SC, as well as a 1-0 win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The two 4-1 wins matched the third-highest single-game goalscoring tally in club history, and firmly established Rhode Island FC as the team to beat in Group 4. Despite the flying start, RIFC still have work to do. A win or tie vs. its regional rivals on Saturday would secure the first-place spot in the group and guarantee advancement to the knockout stage of the competition. A loss would see it finish second, and force it to rely on one of the two wildcard spots to advance.

Spark in the Attack

After Rhode Island FC's attack faltered in its 1-0 loss at Indy Eleven on July 12, going the entire game without a single shot on target for the first time all season and just the third time in club history, the attack showed improvement in Saturday's tie vs. Hartford. Although Khano Smith's side still struggled to find the back of the net, it took 15 shots, which is the third-highest single-game total this season. Surpassing 10 shots for the first time in four games, RIFC forced three fantastic saves out of Siaha, and dominated possession on the attack for the majority of the game. Its 1.57 expected goals total, which is a metric measured by Opta that predicts how many goals a team should score based on amount and quality of shots during a game, was its fifth-highest all season. RIFC outshot Hartford 15-6, held the Green & Blue without a single shot on target, and didn't allow Hartford a single shot through the final 41 minutes of the game.

Welcome Back, Williams!

After returning from a lengthy 13-game injury absence at Indy, JJ Williams officially made his debut at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, coming in as a substitute in the 59th minute. Williams, who is second on RIFC's all-time scoring list with 15 career goals, immediately made his presence felt, helping RIFC carve apart the Hartford defense to create some of the best chances of the game for Rhode Island FC. In just 31 minutes, the veteran forward led the team with two shots on target and three chances created, and finished second with four touches in Hartford's 18-yard box. Just minutes after coming on, Williams used his height to get on the end of the long ball and nod it to Chico, who fired a good shot just over the bar. In the 70th minute, Williams skillfully cut inside the Hartford box before squaring the ball to a wide-open Chico for the best chance of the game, which was ultimately saved by Siaha. Nine minutes later, Williams picked Noah Fuson's cross out of the air and delivered a powerful header on frame, but Siaha was once again equal to the effort. As Williams continues to inch towards full-game fitness, his presence will be crucial to ignite a Rhode Island FC attack that is struggling to score.







