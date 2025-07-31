Republic FC Transfers Trevor Amann to FC Tulsa

July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SACRAMENTO, Calif.  - Sacramento Republic FC today announced that the club has agreed to transfer forward  Trevor Amann to USL Championship side FC Tulsa, pending league and federation approval. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed in accordance with club policy.

"We're grateful for Trevor's contributions to the club and his superb attitude this season, and we wish him well as he takes another step in his career at the Championship level," said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant.

Amann joined Republic FC after a career year with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, where he captured the 2023 USL League One Golden Boot and Player of the Year honors. Since joining the squad last year, he tallied  45  appearances and 12 goals with two assists  across all competitions.

After securing a spot in the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals, The Indomitable Club returns to league play on Saturday when visits San Antonio FC. Kickoff from Toyota Field is at 6:00 p.m. PT and the contest will be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.

On August 9, Republic FC is back at home to host NorCal rival Monterey Bay FC on $5 beer night. Tickets to the 8:00 p.m. contest are available now at  SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.







