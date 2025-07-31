Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Birmingham Legion FC

July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







After wrapping up its final three-match road trip of the season, Phoenix Rising returns home for the first time in nearly a month when it hosts Birmingham Legion FC at 7:30 p.m. (PT) Saturday, August 2, at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Coming off just its third road defeat of 2025, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side will look to get back on track against Eastern Conference Opposition.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC vs Birmingham Legion FC

WHEN: Saturday, August 2 (7:30 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: AZFS, CBS Sports Golazo Network, KDUS 1060 AM (English), La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish)

HOME SWEET HOME

After finishing its most recent road trip with a win (@OAK), draw (@ELP) and defeat (@OC), Rising look forward to playing in front of its home fans once again.

Of its remaining 13 matches, eight will come at home while the club plays consecutive matches on the road just once more (Aug. 9- Aug. 16). Even more important, Rising will have great opportunities to build momentum with two three-match homestands to close the season (Aug. 23-Sept. 5, Sept. 20-Oct. 4).

FINDING NEW OPPORTUNITIES

During its time on the road, Rising took risks. New rotations of players were introduced as Kah looked to find player pairings that worked and created dangerous attacking moments. This did not go unrewarded. In Rising's match against Orange County SC, fans saw forwards Darius Johnson and Ishan Sacko work together for the squad's lone goal.

"We know Dariusz (Formella) is very good playing in the space," Kah said. "We needed a number nine who could tuck-in behind and I think it happened. We got players in and around with Darius (Johnson) and Hope (Avayevu). We just didn't take care of our chances."

Pairings like the one between Johnson and Sacko are some of the positives that came out of a stretch of tinkering on the road. With a league-high 14 individual goal scorers at his disposal, Kah has has numerous strong attackers at his disposal and he's proven to be unafraid when it comes to providing opportunities to those who step up to the challenge.

SWEET HOME ALABAMA

Birmingham Legion FC enters Matchday 22 currently ranked ninth in the Eastern Conference (4-8-6, 18 pts). The club has netted just six goals in its last five matches. Its most reliable goal scorer is forward Ronaldo Damus, who has eight goals and one assist this season. The team lead in assists is a three-way tie between midfielder Roman Torres, defender Stephen Turnbull and forward Tyler Pasher, who each have two assists.

Rising is 1-2-0 all-time against Birmingham in a series that dates back to the 2022 season, with its lone victory a 2-1 result in the Southeast back on April 9, 2023. It will look to pick up its first home result against the Eastern Conference side this Saturday as it closes the week on short rest.







