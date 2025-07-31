Match Preview - FC Tulsa vs. Loudoun United FC

July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tulsa, OK - First-place FC Tulsa returns home to ONEOK Field this Friday, August 1, to take on Eastern Conference contenders Loudoun United FC in a high-stakes cross-conference clash. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

The Matchup

FC Tulsa enters Friday night's match sitting at the top of the Western Conference table with a record of 8-3-5 (29 pts), riding a nine-match unbeaten run in league play. Tulsa's last league loss came back on May 3 against Orange County, and since then, the Black and Gold have stacked up four wins and five draws, including strong performances at home that have made ONEOK Field one of the toughest places to play in the USL Championship.

Loudoun United FC, currently third in the Eastern Conference at 8-6-3 (27 pts), makes the trip west aiming to halt a five-match winless streak in league competition. While Loudoun just advanced to the knockout stage of the USL Jägermeister Cup, they've struggled in league play in recent weeks - and FC Tulsa will look to capitalize on that momentum gap on home turf.

This is the first meeting between the two sides this season. The last time they met, Loudoun claimed a 3-0 victory in Leesburg in June 2024 - but Friday's matchup is a different story, with FC Tulsa now leading the West and Loudoun arriving under pressure.

Tulsa Talent on Display

FC Tulsa's attack is led by Taylor Calheira, who's notched eight goals in league play and continues to prove why he's one of the most dangerous forwards in the USL Championship. Supporting him is Kalil ElMedkhar, a former Loudoun standout who has made an impact in Tulsa colors with three goals of his own this season. Expect both to be extra motivated on Friday night - with Calheira chasing the Golden Boot and ElMedkhar facing his former club.

FC Tulsa Head Coach Luke Spencer on preparing for Loudoun United:

"We've built something strong here over the last months, and the belief in this group is high. Loudoun is a dangerous side, no doubt - they've got quality, but we're focused on our identity. Playing at home, with our fans behind us, we're expecting to set the tone early and play our game."

Match Notes

FC Tulsa is unbeaten in its last nine USL Championship matches (4W-5D).

Taylor Calheira leads the team with 8 goals, just three behind the league leader.

Kalil ElMedkhar faces his former club for the first time since joining FC Tulsa.

FC Tulsa has earned 17 of its 29 points at home, showing strong form at ONEOK Field.

How to Watch

Catch all the action this Friday, August 1, at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Fans in Tulsa are encouraged to pack ONEOK Field and help push FC Tulsa to another crucial three points in the playoff race.

