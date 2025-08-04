Giordano Colli Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week

August 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa midfielder Giordano Colli has been nominated for the USL Championship Goal of the Week following his incredible stoppage-time winner in Tulsa's thrilling 3-2 victory over Loudoun United FC.

Colli's nomination comes for his dramatic goal at 94:42, which sealed all three points for FC Tulsa just moments before the final whistle. With the match tied 2-2 and tension rising at ONEOK Field, the Australian midfielder stepped up and delivered a brilliant strike from distance, finding the back of the net and igniting the home crowd.

His last-gasp heroics capped off one of the most exciting finishes of the USL Championship season and ensured a crucial win for Tulsa in front of its home supporters.

This nomination reflects Colli's growing impact and ability to rise to the occasion in clutch moments. Known for his technical quality and composure, Colli delivered when it mattered most and secured his spot among the week's top performers.

Week 22 Goal of the Week Nominees

Charles Ahl (Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC) - 94:46

Ethan Zubak (Orange County SC) - 19:16

Giordano Colli (FC Tulsa) - 94:42

Hope Avayevu (Phoenix Rising FC) - 24:04

How to Vote

Fans can vote for Colli's match-winner in the USL Championship Goal of the Week fan poll, now live at uslchampionship.com.

Voting is open through Thursday at 12:00 PM ET, with the winner announced later that day at 4:00 PM ET on the league's official social media channels.







