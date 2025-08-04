Phoenix Rising Transfers Forward Jearl Margaritha to S.K. Beveren

August 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising forward Jearl Margaritha

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has transferred forward Jearl Margaritha to S.K. Beveren in the Belgium Challenger Pro League for an undisclosed fee. Margaritha, 25, contributed to 11 goals (6G, 5A) in his year-long tenure with the club.

"I'm going to miss the family feeling," Margaritha said. "Everyone is a family to me here. The way we have built together and started something, we have a goal and that will continue."

A native of Groningen, Netherlands, Margaritha represents Curaçao on the national stage. He appeared in 26 matches (19 starts) in all competitions for Rising after signing a multi-year contract with the club in August 2024.

"This shows we are a club that when people come and show what they're capable of, they get a move," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "In this instance it's Europe, which is a great league for (Margaritha) to continue his development."

