Phoenix Rising Transfers Forward Jearl Margaritha to S.K. Beveren
August 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has transferred forward Jearl Margaritha to S.K. Beveren in the Belgium Challenger Pro League for an undisclosed fee. Margaritha, 25, contributed to 11 goals (6G, 5A) in his year-long tenure with the club.
"I'm going to miss the family feeling," Margaritha said. "Everyone is a family to me here. The way we have built together and started something, we have a goal and that will continue."
A native of Groningen, Netherlands, Margaritha represents Curaçao on the national stage. He appeared in 26 matches (19 starts) in all competitions for Rising after signing a multi-year contract with the club in August 2024.
"This shows we are a club that when people come and show what they're capable of, they get a move," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "In this instance it's Europe, which is a great league for (Margaritha) to continue his development."
Transaction: Phoenix Rising has agreed to transfer forward Jearl Margaritha to Belgium Challenger Pro League side S.K. Beveren for an undisclosed fee.
Images from this story
|
Phoenix Rising forward Jearl Margaritha
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 4, 2025
- Phoenix Rising Transfers Forward Jearl Margaritha to S.K. Beveren - Phoenix Rising FC
- Giordano Colli Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week - FC Tulsa
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Detroit City FC: August 6, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Devin Rensing as Head Coach - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Indy Eleven X Desnuda Organic Tequila: A Partnership Poured with Purpose - Indy Eleven
- LouCity Set for Promotion-Packed 'Fill the Fam Night' this Saturday - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Phoenix Rising Transfers Forward Jearl Margaritha to S.K. Beveren
- Rising And Birmingham Legion Took A Point Each From Saturday's High-Scoring Affair In The Valley
- Rising Scores Late in 3-3 Draw Against Birmingham Legion FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium
- Phoenix Rising Defender Braxton Montgomery to Join Rutgers
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Birmingham Legion FC