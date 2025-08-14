Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Tampa Bay Rowdies

August 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







This Saturday, Rising will play its 15th of 18 away games in all competitions this season when it travels to St. Petersburg, Florida, to face Tampa Bay Rowdies. Looking to enter its upcoming three-match homestand with momentum, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side will look to take all three points against its Eastern Conference foe and pick up its first-ever win at Al Lang Stadium in the process.

"Last week was a lot of travel," forward Rémi Cabral said. "But now we're prepared for everything. It was a good experience, now we need to continue taking care of business."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC at Tampa Bay Rowdies

WHEN: Saturday, August 16 (6:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Al Lang Stadium (St. Petersburg, Florida)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: ESPN 2, Rising Radio (team socials)

SLOWLY STRENGTHENING

As players continue to return from injury, and new players join the squad, Rising is slowly continuing to strengthen ahead of its home-heavy remainder of the season.

Against Lexington SC on August 9, Cabral played 10 minutes, making his first appearance since he picked up a long-term injury on May 28. Additionally, midfielder JP Scearce returned to action, playing second-half minutes after an injury suffered against Lexington SC on July 4 forced him to miss a month of the season.

"I think now with me, and with some of the guys coming back from injury, I think it's gonna push the confidence for everyone," Cabral said. "It's always good when you have all your weapons available."

GETTING BACK ON TRACK

After a rocky few weeks, Rising is hungry to find its form once again as Fall approaches. With its past four games resulting in a pair of draws and a pair of defeats, Kah's squad knows there is much to correct during the week.

Kah has talked extensively about his team working hard to make smart game-time decisions if it wants to change its fortune and get back to climbing up the Western Conference Table.

"Sometimes it happens in games, and that game was not up to our standards. We know we can do better, but that was not who we are," said Coach Kah. "So the only way to change that is to respond next game."

WATERFRONT HAPPENINGS

Rising travels to St. Petersburg, Florida, still in search of its first-ever win against Tampa Bay Rowdies. The club is 0-3-1 in the all-time series, which dates back to the 2021 season. Rising took its first point in the all-time series in August 2024 when it kept a scoreless draw at home. Now it's looking for its first-ever win in Central Florida.

Tampa Bay's attack is led by forward Woobens Pacius, who has seven goals this season. Midfielder Lewis Hilton leads the team in assists with four this season. The team has scored six goals in its last five matches and most recently lost its match against North Carolina FC 2-1.

A rough start to 2025 - with one win in its first 13 matches - has the Rowdies sitting last in the Eastern Conference with 17 points, but it has started to put together three-point performances in recent weeks. Four of the club's five wins have come since June 14, with Tampa Bay taking nine of the last 15 points available.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 14, 2025

