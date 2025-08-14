Preview: Hounds vs. Charleston Battery

PITTSBURGH - The longest-running matchup in the USL Championship returns to Highmark Stadium this Saturday, when the Hounds will get a stern test from the second-place team in the Eastern Conference, the Charleston Battery.

The Hounds enter the match unbeaten in their past nine outings, but with four of the past five league outings ending as draws, the team will be trying to take all three points to close out their current homestand. And while the Battery hold the second spot in the conference, they will also have a chip on their shoulder after ceding the top spot last weekend in a 4-1 loss at Louisville City FC.

It will be a strength-on-strength matchup in the Hounds' half of the field, as the league's third-best defense at 16 goals allowed will try to slow down a Battery attack that leads the Championship with 39 goals scored. Cal Jennings is the co-leader in the league's Golden Boot race with 11 goals, but he's far from a one-man show for Charleston, which has gotten nine goals from MD Myers and four goals and a league-leading eight assists from Juan David Torres.

The Hounds have gradually picked things up on the attack, having only been blanked once in the past nine matches, a 0-0 draw at Detroit. Across all competitions, four players share the team high with four goals each: Augi Williams, Bertin Jacquesson, Robbie Mertz and Danny Griffin.

From a historical perspective, this will be the 46th all-time meeting between the Hounds and Battery, putting Charleston one match shy of matching the Rochester Rhinos (and their various naming conventions) as the Hounds' most frequent opponent. The Hounds will be aiming to make this meeting better than their first meeting of 2025, when Bradley Sample put the Hounds ahead, but the Battery were the better side on the day coming back for a 2-1 win in South Carolina.

A packed house is expected at Highmark Stadium with only a limited selection of tickets still available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office. Fans are encouraged to arrive early with traffic anticipated due to the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason game, and the West End Bridge will be closed to northbound traffic after the match.

Taking part in the pre-match festivities will be WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who will have a VIP meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. in the club area and be available to meet fans on the East End of the stadium during the match. Saturday also will be the last ride for the onion ring and BBQ sauce-topped Cowboy Burger at the grill on the East End, as well as the Buffalo Chicken Nachos at Nacho Junction by the pub.

Fans hoping to catch the game on air have plenty of options, beginning with live television coverage on SportsNet Pittsburgh and CBS Sports Golazo Network. Our bilingual fans will have radio options, as well, with live broadcasts on SiriusXM FC, Ch. 157 in English and Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 in Spanish.

Match info

Riverhounds (7-6-6) vs. Charleston Battery (13-4-2)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 16

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds +195/ Draw +180 / Charleston +150 at Fan Duel

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Radio: SiriusXM FC, Ch. 157 (English); Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvCHS and #Grittsburgh







