Friday Night Lights: Le Rouge on the Road to North Carolina FC in Match Nationally Televised on CBS Sports Network

Published on August 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







Cary, North Carolina - Detroit City Football Club heads out on the road this matchweek for a Friday night battle in the Eastern Conference against North Carolina FC. Kickoff from First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Le Rouge enters this match off its second straight home victory, defeating Indy Eleven 1-0 last Saturday evening. A straight red card for Indy Eleven in the 30th minute of the match changed the game's dynamics, and Detroit finally capitalized in the 57th minute with the first and only goal of the night, scored by Ates Diouf. For goalkeeper Carlos Sandaña, it marked his third clean sheet in the past four matches across all competitions.

For Detroit City, the road has not been a welcome foe this season. Across all competitions, Detroit only has three wins, four draws, and seven losses. Detroit's last road win came back on April 12th, as they stunningly defeated Phoenix Rising FC, scoring three goals in the final 10 minutes of the match.

North Carolina and Detroit City share remarkably similar form in the past five matches, with both clubs having two wins, two losses, and one draw. The only difference separating the two in those five matches is goal differential, with Detroit holding a +2 compared to North Carolina's -1.

North Carolina is currently the best of the rest in the Eastern Conference, as they sit in third, a distance away from first-place Louisville City and second-place Charleston Battery. Detroit City sits in sixth place, but they are only five points behind the Cary, North Carolina-based club.

North Carolina entered this match off a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay Rowdies last Saturday night. After falling behind in the 23rd minute, North Carolina answered in the 39th minute with an Evan Conway shot from outside the box that found the bottom corner of the net. Cowan would win a penalty in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, and Louis Perez would convert, scoring the winner for North Carolina and claiming all three points.

Le Rouge returns to Keyworth next Saturday, August 23rd, for a crucial Eastern Conference battle against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

