Riverhounds Sign Forward Chase Boone

August 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed forward Chase Boone for the remainder of the 2025 season, pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval. The deal includes a team option for 2026.

Boone, 29, is a Beaverton, Ore., native who was the third player signed in Monterey Bay FC history, playing for the Western Conference club from 2022-24. Across 64 USL Championship appearances in three seasons for Monterey Bay, Boone posted 10 goals and eight assists.

"Chase can play in a few different spots and will add to our attacking options moving forward. He strikes the ball well with both feet and can get on the end of crosses with his movement," Riverhounds head coach Bob Lilley said.

Boone began his career after four years as a college standout at Division III University of Redlands, where he had 34 goals and 25 assists and twice was named to the All-Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference First Team.

After college and a stint in the PDL (now USL League Two) with the Portland Timbers U23s, Boone turned pro with Danish club Thisted in 2019, scoring once in three appearances. He then returned to the U.S. and made eight appearances with former USL club San Diego Loyal in the 2021 season before signing with Monterey Bay.

Boone has been in training with the Hounds and will be eligible for selection this Saturday for the team's next match against the Charleston Battery, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug 16 at Highmark Stadium.

