Groundbreaking for Republic Stadium Set for Monday, August 18

The Indomitable Build is set to begin! On August 18, Wilton Rancheria and Sacramento Republic FC will break ground on Republic FC Stadium at the Railyards.

The event marks not only the beginning of construction on a transformational sports and entertainment venue, but also a significant homecoming - a return to the ancestral lands of Wilton Rancheria, Sacramento County's only federally recognized tribe.

The date of the ceremony carries special meaning. On August 18, 1958, the California Rancheria Termination Act was signed into law, resulting in the loss of federal recognition for Wilton Rancheria and 40 other tribal nations. Hosting the groundbreaking on this day, 67 years later, symbolizes a powerful reclamation of identity, sovereignty, and place for the Tribe and its citizens.

On Monday, fans will be able to secure priority seat selection by placing a deposit for the 2027 season. Deposits start at $9.16 with different tiers for new seating options around the venue. Look for a few opportunities on the club's social channels to learn about deposits as well as a chance to be a part of Sacramento history and join us at the invite-only Groundbreaking event.

Every deposit will include a contribution toward building more mini-soccer pitches across the region. Since 2019, the SRFC has created 12 safe, accessible spaces for free play, and your support will help open the next court later this year, with many more to come.

The groundbreaking comes after years of collaboration and commitment between Wilton Rancheria, Republic FC, and the broader Sacramento community. Pre-construction work is already underway, including grading and utility preparation. In addition, bidding has begun on key project elements, with Turner Construction serving as the general contractor. Local contractors, trades, and suppliers interested in participating in the project are encouraged to visit Turner Construction's website for more information.

Republic Stadium is expected to open in 2027 and will serve as the permanent home for Republic FC, as well as a premier venue for concerts, cultural festivals, and community events.

Additional details, including construction milestones and public engagement opportunities, will be shared in the months ahead.

