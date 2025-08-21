Republic FC Earns Penalty Kick Win over Loudoun United FC in USL Jägermeister Cup Play

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC is moving on to the USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals. After a scoreless 90 minutes against Loudoun United FC, the Indomitable Club went to its first penalty shootout of the tournament. Goalkeeper Jared Mazzola capped off his six-save game with two clutch blocks in the shootout, paving the way for Republic FC to convert four of their attempts.

It was a relatively quiet first half for both sides. Jared Mazzola built on his standout tournament performance with a close range save in the 6th minute. After Arquimides Ordonez got away from his defender, he sent a shot towards goal, but Mazzola went low to block the attempt and collect the rebound.

Sacramento nearly snuck in the go-ahead goal just before halftime. As The Quails broke out of pressure, Sebastian Herrera's backheel met Jack Gurr who drove the ball forward. Gurr's cross went all the way across the box for Michel Benitez, but his shot was too strong and went over the crossbar.

A missed header gave Loudoun another chance on the side of the break. Florian Valot dribbled the ball forward and looked to in on goal, but defender Jared Timmer tracked him down to deflect the shot just wide of the target. Republic FC answered moments later when Russell Cicerone got the ball inside the box. His cross reached Sebastian Herrera, who rose above the defender to get a head to it, but his shot was blocked by goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux.

Jared Mazzola once again kept things scoreless in the 61st minute when Zach Ryan's low shot moved toward goal, but Mazzola managed to get a foot to it for a corner kick. Ryan had another chance in the 81st minute when Loudoun broke out on the counterattack. His controlled turn created enough space for a shot, but it hit the post and went out for a goal kick.

Loudoun kicked it up a notch in the eight minutes of stoppage time, but in the end neither side could find the back of the net and the contest headed to a penalty shootout.

Mazzola finished regulation with six saves and his fourth clean sheet of the tournament, but his stellar performance didn't end there. Loudoun held the edge after the first round of the shootout, but from there Mazzola made back-to-back saves to put the pressure on the hosts. Nick Ross, AJ Edwards, and Michel Benitez converted the next three for Sacramento before Cristian Parano stepped up to punch the team's ticket to the Semifinals.

Republic FC will have to wait until tomorrow morning to learn its opponent for the Semifinals. A random draw will take place at 6:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Golazo Network to determine opponents and venues for the next round, which will take place on September 10.

The Indomitable Club returns to league play on Saturday against El Paso Locomotive FC. Kickoff from Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas is at 6:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2 in English and Spanish, as well as streaming on FOX40.com, the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 (4) - 0 (2) Loudoun United FC

USL Jägermeister Cup - Quarterfinals

Segra Field, Leesburg, Virginia

August 20, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - none; LDN - none

Penalty Shootout:

SAC LDN

Khori Bennett - saved Keegan Tingey - scored

Nick Ross - scored Abdellatif Aboukoura - saved

AJ Edwards - scored Zach Ryan - saved

Michel Benitez - scored Omari Glasgow - scored

Cristian Parano - scored

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Russell Cicerone (caution) 10'; LDN - Abdellatif Aboukoura (caution) 35', Hugo Fauroux (caution) 43', Tommy McCabe (caution) 75'

Sacramento Republic FC: Jared Mazzola, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann, Jared Timmer (Chibi Ukaegbu 76'), Michel Benitez, Jack Gurr (AJ Edwards 76'), Blake Willey, Nick Ross, Russell Cicerone (Lewis Jamieson 89'), Rodrigo Lopez (C) (Cristian Parano 63'), Sebastian Herrera (Khori Bennett 62')

Unused substitutes: Danny Vitiello, Ryan Spaulding, Dominik Wanner, Rayan Djedje

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 6, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 1

Loudoun United FC: Hugo Fauroux, Kwame Awuah, Robby Dambrot, Yanis Leerman, Keegan Tingey, Tommy McCabe, Drew Skundrich (C), Abdellatif Aboukoura, Florian Valot, Pedro Santos (Omari Glasgow 57'), Arquimides Ordonez (Zach Ryan 57')

Unused Substitutes: Moses Nyeman, Riley Bidois, Ben Mines, Ryan Jack, Bibi Karamoko

Stats: Shots: 23, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 2, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 2







