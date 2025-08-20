Switchbacks FC Sign Forward Kyle Vassell for the 2025 Season

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it had signed forward Kyle Vassell for the 2025 & 2026 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

Vassell, a proven goalscorer with international experience, joins the Switchbacks after most recently captaining Kilmarnock FC in the Scottish Premiership, where he led the club to a top-four finish and European qualification. His combination of physical presence, finishing ability, and leadership makes him an ideal addition to the Switchbacks' attack.

"Vassell is a fantastic signing for our club," said Stephen Hogan. "He's a physically imposing forward with a proven scoring record who will create chances for his teammates and take his own. We're delighted to welcome Kyle and his family to the Springs."

A product of Brentford's youth system, Vassell broke through in 2013 with Bishop's Stortford, scoring 16 goals in 16 matches to earn a move to Peterborough United. He went on to play for Blackpool, Rotherham United, and USL Championship side San Diego Loyal, where he tallied 14 goals in 29 appearances and earned two USL Team of the Week honors. He made his Northern Ireland senior debut in 2019 and has earned two caps.

"I'm really excited about joining the Switchbacks," said Vassell. "It's a fantastic club with lots of talented players. I can't wait to meet the team and help compete for the title again."

Name: Kyle Vassell

Position: Forward

Height: 6'2 ¬Â³

Date of Birth: February 7th, 1993

Age: 32

Hometown: England







