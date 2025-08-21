Rhode Island FC Advances to USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC celebrates a Jägermeister Cup win over Birmingham Legion FC

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC celebrates a Jägermeister Cup win over Birmingham Legion FC(Rhode Island FC)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (Aug. 20, 2025) - On a wet, rainy night in Pawtucket, Rhode Island FC kept its blistering run of form in the USL Jägermeister Cup alive, punching its ticket to the semifinal with a 1-0 win over Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday. After both teams struggled to find promising chances in the first half, Dwayne Atkinson sealed the win with his first-ever RIFC goal in just his second appearance for the Ocean State club.

Chances for either team came few and far between on the quick, slippery surface at Centreville Bank Stadium through the opening half-hour as both sides settled into the game. Eventually, Rhode Island FC (4W-0L-1T) found the first shot of the game when Albert Dikwa "Chico" chased down a pass at the goal line, shaking the ball off of a defender before playing a pass to Jojea Kwizera. Unleashing a shot from a tight angle, the first attempt of the game flew over the crossbar in the 34th minute.

Seven minutes later, the RIFC attack sparked again when Marc Ybarra found the head of Hugo Bacharach with a well-weighted free kick from well outside the 18-yard box. Although Bacharach's close-range header looked dangerous, it was blocked in the box by a defender and eventually cleared. The attempt was as close as Rhode Island FC came to opening in the first half, and its defense prevented Birmingham Legion FC (3W-1L-1T) from taking a single shot through the first 45 minutes.

Just two minutes into the second half, Rhode Island FC was the first to register a shot on target when Maxi Rodgriguez fired a long-distance shot from the left side, forcing a low save out of Birmingham goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel. Four minutes later, Rodgriguez launched a shot from a similar distance, but Van Oekel was once again equal to the effort as the game stayed scoreless.

Birmingham eventually found its way into the game on the attack, forcing two sharp saves out of RIFC goalkeeper Koke Vegas, but the Ocean State club quickly found its way back onto the front foot. In the 60th minute, Kwizera got on the end of a wide open ball at the top of the box, hitting the target with a powerful effort that was tipped over the bar by Van Oekel.

Three minutes later, second-half substitute JJ Williams found Rodriguez on the right wing, and Rodriguez poked a brilliant one-touch ball to Chico, who nearly snuck a low shot into the back of the net before Van Oekel came up big once again with a huge save.

It did not take long for Rhode Island FC to leverage its attacking momentum, finally breaking the deadlock in the 74th minute when second-half substitute Dwayne Atkinson scored his first career goal for RIFC in just his second appearance for the club. Collecting the ball on the left wing, Atkinson showed off crafty footwork to floor his marker before slotting a low finish past Van Oekel to give the Ocean State club the 1-0 lead.

Despite a late push from the visitors, who forced a handful of dangerous opportunities in the box and were eventually reduced to 10 men when Edwin Laszo fouled Williams in second-half stoppage time, Rhode Island FC did enough to hold on to the crucial win. It will now move onto the semifinal on Wednesday, Sept. 10, and will learn its semifinal opponent and venue during the Jägermeister Cup semifinal draw on CBS Sports Golazo Network on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will travel to Trinity Health Stadium to take on regional rival Hartford Athletic in the final regular season meeting between the two New England foes on Saturday at 7 p.m. Following the rivalry clash, the Ocean State club will return to Centreville Bank Stadium to host Charleston Battery on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Dwayne Atkinson (Zach Herivaux), 74th minute: Atkinson flies past his defender and deposits a low, right-footed shot past Van Oekel. RI 1, BHM 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Second-half substitute Dwayne Atkinson scored his first-ever Rhode Island FC goal in just his second appearance for the club.

Second-half substitute Zach Herivaux assisted Atkinson with a long ball out of the back, picking up his second assist of the Jägermeister Cup and third goal contribution of 2025.

Koke Vegas kept his third-straight clean sheet across all competitions, making two important saves. Vegas has not conceded a single goal since returning from an 11-game injury absence in a 1-0 win vs. Detroit City FC on Aug. 6.

Vegas' clean sheet was the 14th of his Rhode Island FC career.

Rhode Island FC is now unbeaten in seven-straight games across all competitions at Centreville Bank Stadium.

Rhode Island FC is unbeaten (4W-0L-1T) in five all-time meetings vs. Birmingham Legion FC, making the Alabama side the first club RIFC has ever beaten four times in all competitions.

Rhode Island FC is unbeaten in five games of the USL Jägermeister Cup, holding a 4W-0L-1T record. It will move on to the semifinal on Wednesday, Sept. 10, and learn its semifinal opponent and venue during the Jägermeister Cup semifinal draw on CBS Sports Golazo Network on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Dwayne Atkinson

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.