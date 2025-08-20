New Mexico United Transfers Forward Luiz Fernando to Vietnam's V.League 1 Club Hanoi FC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico United today announced the international transfer of forward Luiz Fernando to Vietnamese top-flight side, Hanoi Football Club, for an undisclosed fee.

"It's bittersweet to say goodbye to Luiz. In a short time, he captured the hearts of our fans and became an integral part of our team and our club," said New Mexico United's Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "However, in football, when opportunities like this arise, they must be respected - especially when it's something the player truly wants to explore.

I want to thank Luiz for his time with us and for the effort he gave every single day. We wish him nothing but the best in this new chapter of his career."

The Brazilian winger joined United ahead of the 2025 USL Championship campaign after spending three seasons with Memphis 901 FC, where he recorded 15 goals and 12 assists across 86 appearances.

During his time in New Mexico, Luiz Fernando logged 1,207 minutes across 16 appearances (14 starts), recording 4 goals and 1 assist, averaging a goal contribution every 241 minutes.

The Club sincerely thanks Luiz Fernando for his contributions and looks forward to following his future achievements.

