Get to Know 49er United: Republic FC's Newest Youth Club Partner

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC is expanding its reach in the Sacramento area, partnering with youth club 49er United.

Republic FC's youth partner program provides exclusive first team and academy experiences through private camps and clinics with professional level training for partnered clubs.

Based out of Auburn 49er United dual-affiliates with both Cal-North and NorCal Premier. A key part of the Republic FC/49er United partnership is the youth club's commitment to community.

Republic FC spoke with 49er United President Sarah Moulton about the clubs' upcoming partnership and the opportunities it brings.

1. What are you looking forward to with this partnership?

We're incredibly excited to partner with Republic FC because it opens up opportunities for our players, coaches, and families to connect with the highest levels of the sport right here in our community. This partnership brings access to elite training, mentorship from professionals, and a direct line to what it takes to succeed on and off the field. We're looking forward to growing the game together and inspiring our players with a clear pathway from grassroots to the professional level.

2. What impact will this have on kids in the program?

This partnership will be transformative for our players. It gives them role models they can see in action, mentorship opportunities with top-level athletes, and exposure to the values and discipline of professional soccer. For many, it will light a spark of belief that they can achieve big dreams-and show them how to work toward those goals with commitment, character, and community.

3. Building Character in our Community through Competition is your motto-how does Republic FC help you strive for this goal?

Republic FC exemplifies the values we want to instill in our players: perseverance, integrity, teamwork, and pride in representing something bigger than yourself. Through this partnership, our players experience firsthand how character and competition go hand in hand. Whether it's learning from the Republic FC coaching staff, engaging in community outreach together, or simply being inspired by how the pros carry themselves, our athletes are learning to compete with purpose and heart.

4. What do you want Republic FC fans to know about 49er United?

49er United is more than just a competitive soccer program-we're a family committed to growing strong athletes and even stronger people. Our players work hard, dream big, and represent their communities with pride. We're developing the next generation of players who love the game and understand the values it teaches. We're honored to be part of the Republic FC family and hope fans will support our journey just as passionately as they support the first team.

5. How does this partnership work on a core value level?

At our core, we believe in developing the whole athlete-technically, mentally, and emotionally. Republic FC shares those values and brings a culture of excellence, inclusivity, and community-building that aligns perfectly with ours. Together, we're creating a positive, competitive environment where young players can thrive, grow their confidence, and understand what it means to lead both on and off the pitch.

The clubs kicked off their partnership earlier this month, as Sac Republic Youth Programming staff provided training to over 20 coaches from around the Sacramento area. As Republic FC's and 49er United's fall seasons get underway, Republic FC will continue to provide support to the dedicated coaches who volunteer their time for their clubs.







