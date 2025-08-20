Toyota Field to Host Utsa vs. Uiw Women's Soccer Hometown Showdown

SAN ANTONIO - For the second consecutive season, the soccer contest between UTSA and UIW will be played at San Antonio FC's Toyota Field, officials from the two collegiate programs and the professional club announced today. The third official edition of the Hometown Showdown between the Roadrunners and Cardinals will be played on Thursday, Sept. 4, scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

"We're excited to once again host these two incredible programs from our city," said Sr. Director of Toyota Field and Ricos STAR Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo. "It's an honor to use our facilities to showcase such talented athletes and give the fans of San Antonio the opportunity to witness a great soccer match. We're thrilled to welcome them back and look forward to an exciting game."

The face-off will be the seventh game of UTSA's schedule and sixth for the Cardinals' 2025 slate. In last year's game two matchup, the cross-town programs met for just the third time in the regular season. The Roadrunners secured a 1-0 shutout after Olivia Alvarez smashed a 51st-minute penalty kick into the upper right corner of the net in front of 1,459 San Antonio soccer fans - the largest crowd to attend a UTSA-hosted soccer contest since 2008.

"We are excited to announce that we will host our annual rivalry match vs. UIW at Toyota Field for the second straight year," UTSA head coach Derek Pittman said. "It was a great atmosphere with nearly 1,500 fans in attendance last season, and we can't wait to do it again. We hope that all of our UTSA Fans will show up and be rowdy to beat last year's total and help our players compete in front of over 2,000 San Antonio soccer supporters."

Tickets for the general public to the Sept. 4 Hometown Showdown are available now through Ticketmaster. The first 300 students from UTSA and UIW will receive free admission by presenting their student ID at the Toyota Field box office.

The Roadrunners open 2025 in the eighth season under head coach Derek Pittman and are coming off an 8-7-3 finish during the program's second season in the American Conference. The Cardinals are in their third season under head coach Jake Plant, who guided UIW to an 8-8-3 finish and the first Southland Conference tournament appearance since 2021.







