Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinal Decided in Penalty Kicks

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - For the second time in the past three USL Jägermeister Cup matches, penalty kicks decided the outcome, but this time Indy Eleven fell to Greenville Triumph SC, 6-5, in the Quarterfinals at Carroll Stadium.

The Boys in Blue scored first in the 55th minute when midfielder Bruno Rendon played a cross into that area that forward Romario Williams finished into the top right corner to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Indy Eleven maintained that lead until the 90th minute when Greenville tied the match at 1-1 on an own goal.

In penalty kicks, Greenville shot first, with both teams converting the first 11 tries. Greenville goalkeeper Gunther Rankeburg then made the deciding save on Oliver Brynéus' attempt to send his team to the Jäger Cup semi-finals.

In the first half, the Boys in Blue had their best scoring chance in the 30th minute when midfielder James Murphy played a free kick into the left area where Ben Ofeimu took a quick shot that struck the near post.

The Boys in Blue resume USL Championship play vs. Miami FC on Saturday at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium on All Things Indiana Night.

USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals

Indy Eleven 1(5): 1(6) Greenville Triumph SC

Wed., August 20, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis, Ind.

Weather: Cloudy, 73 degrees

2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Records

Indy Eleven: 3-0-2

Greenville Triumph SC: 3-1-1

Scoring Summary

IND - Romario Williams (Bruno Rendón) 55'

GVL - Own Goal 90'

Discipline Summary

IND - Jack Blake (caution) 12'

GVL - Connor Evans (caution) 21'

IND - Maalique Foster (caution) 68'

IND - Ben Ofeimu (caution) 76'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Pat Hogan, Ben Ofeimu, Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy (Oliver Brynéus 71'), Maalique Foster, Jack Blake (Edward Kizza 45'), Cam Lindley (Josh O'Brien 85'), Bruno Rendón (Brem Soumaoro 85'), Romario Williams (Elvis Amoh 72'), Maalique Foster.

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Elliot Collier, Reice Charles-Cook.

Greenville Triumph SC Line-up: Gunther Rankenburg, Tyler Polak (Anthony Patti 90'+2), Brandon Fricke (captain), Zane Bubb, Toby Sims, Chapa Herrera, Connor Evans, Chevone Marsh (Zeke Soto 66'), Pascal Corvino (Ivan Agyaakwah 78'), Rodrigo Robles (Ben Zakowski 78'), Ropapa Mensah.

Greenville Triumph SC Subs Not Used: Carlos Anguiano, Seth Torman, DJ Benton.







