Legion FC's Jagermeister Cup Run Ends at Rhode Island

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Birmingham Legion FC defender AJ Paterson vs. Rhode Island FC

(Birmingham Legion FC) Birmingham Legion FC defender AJ Paterson vs. Rhode Island FC(Birmingham Legion FC)

PAWTUCKET, RI - Amidst the heavy rains, it was not raining goals at Centreville Bank Stadium as Birmingham Legion FC's account in the 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup came to a close in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 defeat to Rhode Island FC.

"It wasn't the result we wanted," said Legion FC coach Mark Briggs. "Don't get me wrong, we wanted to win, but that was a performance we can be proud of. When you can give effort and when you fight and battle to consistently win the ball, that was a performance we didn't see against Hartford. Yes we lost and we have to be better, but I'm proud of those guys."

The defeat marks the first and final defeat in regulation of the tournament, having advanced out of the group stage following wins over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, FC Tulsa and Forward Madison FC, along with a point earned in a penalty kick defeat at Indy Eleven.

In a matchup that just saw six total shots on target between the two sides, it was a 74th minute goal from Rhode Island's Dwayne Atkinson that provided the difference. Having entered off the bench just two minutes prior, the Jamaican forward was able to get on the end of a ball over the top from Zach Herivaux, also a recent sub, and finish inside the box for the lone goal of the match.

But despite not giving up the go-ahead goal until later in the second half, Birmingham found itself in a hole nearly from the opening whistle.

Receiving a ball in space off of a turnover in the 10th minute, forward and captain Tyler Pasher was forced to stop his run after he appeared to suffer a non-contact lower body injury. The incident forced Legion FC to use its first substitution of the match five minutes later with Ronaldo Damus entering for Pasher.

"When it rains, it pours," noted Briggs. "For those 10 minutes, I thought we were on top, we started positive but then Tyler getting injured takes a little bit of wind out of our sails. I thought the guys reacted from that well and kept going.

"Through everything that we faced tonight, they kept going."

Despite the home side holding nearly 63% of the possession, Legion FC nearly had as many touches inside the opposition's box with 10 to Rhode Island's 12.

Getting pushed further up the field in the starting lineup after recently playing as a wingback, Sebastian Tregarthen continued to show his quality in the attack, accounting for both of Birmingham's shots on target with attempts in the 53rd and 60th minute, forcing saves from Rhode Island goalkeeper Koke Vegas.

On the other end, veteran netminder Matt Van Oekel made his first start in the cup competition and finished with three saves on the evening. The biggest of the trio occurred in the 69th minute when he came off his line to thwart a one-on-one opportunity from Albert Dikwa.

Having been acquired earlier in the week on loan, defender Amir Daley made his Legion FC debut, entering the match in the 62nd minute for Dawson McCartney.

"When he came in, he came in with energy," Briggs said of Daley. "He showed quality on the ball and was good defensively, so I thought he did well."

Two yellow card cautions were issued to each team during the match. Legion FC midfielder Edwin Laszo was sent off with a red card in the first minute of second half stoppage time for denial of a goal scoring opportunity.

2025 USL JAGERMEISTER CUP QUARTERFINALS

1ST HALF 2ND HALF FINAL

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC 0 0 0

RHODE ISLAND FC 0 1 1

LINEUPS

BHM: Van Oekel - GK, Turnbull, Suarez, Paterson, Hamouda (Shashoua 78'), McCartney (Daley 62'), Laszo, McIllhatton, Martinez (Tabort Etaka 78'), Tregarthen, Pasher - C (Damus 15')

RI: Vegas - GK C, Mabika (Herivaux 72'), Yao, Bacharach, Sanchez (Williams 57'), Corcoran, Ybarra, Shapiro-Thompson (Fuson 72'), Kwizera, Dikwa (Atkinson 72'), Rodriguez (Holstad 82')

GOALS

BHM:

RI: Atkinson 74'

DISCIPLINE

BHM: Suarez (Yellow) 85'; Tabort Etaka (Yellow) 87'; Laszo (Red) 90+1'

RI: Corcoran (Yellow) 7'; Atkins (Yellow) 90+4'

NEXT UP

With its run in the Jagermeister Cup now over, Legion FC jumps back into USL Championship play with a quick turnaround as it welcomes Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to Protective Stadium on Saturday.

"I told the team afterwards that we have 10 more quarterfinals coming up," Briggs explained.

Kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. CT with tickets available HERE. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with the first 1,000 fans in attendance to receive a free Legion FC short sleeved hoodie, courtesy of Big Nutts Garage. A Youth Soccer Clinic will also be held prior to the match. Registration is open to children, ages 5-17, and is with a purchased ticket.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.