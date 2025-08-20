Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







After a long summer on the road, Rising is back in the desert for a highly anticipated homecoming against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7:30 p.m. (PT) August 23 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Seperated by just one point in the Western Conference, Rising will look to build some sepearation in the table with a key home match on Saturday.

"In these last two games that I have played, and in training, I have seen the quality in the guys," defender Daniel Flores said. "I really do believe playing at home this weekend is going to help us a lot to get back on a winning streak."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

WHEN: Saturday, August 23 (7:30 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: AZFS, 3TV, ESPN+, KDUS 1060 AM (English), La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish)

YOUNG AND HUNGRY

Under Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah, Rising has provided countless opportunities for its youngest players to shine. Five PRFC Academy players have made their professional debut for Rising this season. Defender Braxton Montgomery played over 1,000 minutes before heading to Rutgers to play collegiate soccer, forward Cyrus Kowall (16 years old) became the youngest starter in club history (June 7, v. OC). Midfielder Jamison Ping (17) became the youngest Rising player to wear the captain's armband (July 19, @ELP) and defender Pierce Rizzo (18) recently became the youngest goal-scorer in club history (August 16, @TBR).

"For us, we want to win, but we also want to develop players," Kah said. "Developing and winning goes hand-in-hand. Through winning you develop and as you develop you get better at winning."

Pushing its academy players to the max, Rising has gained a reputation for being a young team that is full of talented individuals who can hold their own against even the most seasoned veterans.

BRINGING IT BACK HOME

After playing eight of its last 10 matches on the road, Rising returns to the Valley where it will play six of its next seven matches in the comfort of Phoenix Rising Stadium.

Rising has taken a result from five of its eight regular season home matches through the first portion of the season. Its attack has scored 14 goals in those matches, highlighted by two three-goal performances (v. OC, 6/7; v. BHM, 8/2).

"It's going to be wonderful (coming home)," Kah said following the result against Tampa Bay Rowdies. "We have had a lot of travel in June, July, August. Now we just have to continue what we're doing and keep building. We have a lot of home games and we're going to take advantage of those."

SWITCHING BACK

With four wins in its last five matches in all competitions, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC travels to Phoenix with momentum, looking to climb back into the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Currently 9th out West (6-7-6, 24 pts), only four points seperate the visitors from 3rd place.

Both teams already faced off once this season, playing to a 1-1 draw back on May 3 at Weidner Field. Former Rising forward Jearl Margaritha scored the club's lone goal as it took a crucial point earlier in the season.

Forward Justin Dhillon and midfielder Marco Micaletto, both with five goals, lead Colorado Springs' attack, while defender Matt Mahoney has netted four. Four Colorado Springs players have multiple assists, while Micaletto leads the club in chances created with 18.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.