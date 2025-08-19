Defender Pierce Rizzo Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 24

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising defender Pierce Rizzo was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 24, USL announced today. With his go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute, the 18-year-old Phoenix Rising Academy product became the youngest goal scorer in club history as Rising went on to draw Tampa Bay Rowdies 1-1 on August 16 at Al Lang Stadium.

The match in St. Petersburg, Florida, marked a fourth straight start for Rizzo, who made his professional debut back in March when Rising took on Monterey Bay FC in Northern California. Now, with 325 minutes and a goal under his belt, Rizzo has played himself into the starting lineup of Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's squad.

"Everything has come fast in the last month," Rizzo said. "I knew I was going to take (the opportunity) and run with it. I know this is just the start, but I'm happy I finally got that first goal."

The moment came late in the first half, with Rizzo receiving the ball on the right side and dribbling agressively toward the center of the box before using his left foot to pick out the near post and put Rising up 1-0.

"I kind of took a bad touch, but I had an opening," Rizzo said. "I knew if I took an extra step to my left, the defender was going to fall and I would have an opening inside. Then I just did a little (Kylian) Mbappe, cut it in with my left and found the far post."

A natural midfielder, Rizzo has played defense in his appearances with Rising's First Team. Last weekend, he started and went 90 minutes at right back. In addition to the goal, Rizzo won six of his seven duels, drew a team-high four fouls and finished with an interception. Notably, he became the 15th Rising player to score a goal in league play this season, and the 11th to be recognized on the USL Championship Team of the Week.

"We play a young kid in an unnatural position and he's showing what this club is about," Kah said. "It's about giving opportunities and (Rizzo) took his. I'm very proud of him to be the youngest Rising player to score in a game and that is amazing."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.