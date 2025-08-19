Meet More of August's Indomitable Educators

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







At halftime of last Saturday's rivalry match, Republic FC and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union once again honored the regions Indomitable Educators by recognizing two more outstanding individuals from the Rescue Union School District - Hilaria Diaz and Shaun Manley.

Diaz is the Lead Custodian at Marina Village Middle School, where she brings dedication, pride, and a strong work ethic to everything she does.

"Hilaria is the heart of Marina Village Middle School's campus operations...her presence uplifts those around her and contributes to a school environment where everyone can thrive," says Marina Village Principal Levi Cambridge.

Her passion and inspiration for keeping Marina Village a welcoming and safe place is fueled by the kind words of the students that occupy it.

"I would like students to know that no matter what career or job you do in the future, your value is in what kind of person you become. Do not judge a person for what they do, but how they treat you," says Diaz.

Shaun serves as the Band Director at Pleasant Grove Middle School, where he leads the award-winning band program with energy, passion, and a deep commitment to musical excellence.

"Learning a musical instrument teaches you many things: practice makes perfect, discipline, how to use logic to understand rhythms and music theory, and how to listen...but most of all I want them to know that playing in a band in middle school is a place where they can be safe to take risks, have fun, and develop meaningful friendships to help them through that hard time of their young lives," says Manley.

Under his direction, the program has earned top honors at regional competitions, highlighting both student talent and Shaun's exceptional leadership.

"What makes Shaun special is the way he connects with students and helps them discover their potential through the power of music," says Pleasant Grove Principal, Vera Morris.







