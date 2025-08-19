Match Preview: Republic FC at Loudoun United FC

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Know Your Club - Republic FC

After another closely contested summer performance against rival Oakland Roots, Republic FC's undefeated streak stretches to 7 games in a row. Sacramento's offense continued to fire on all cylinders as a perfectly placed free kick from Rodrigo Lopez, his 2nd goal in the last two matches, opened Republic FC's scoring. Christian Parano continued the onslaught in the 33rd minute, his clinical strike set up by a Blake Willey through ball. Willey continues to break Republic FC records, becoming the first homegrown player to reach 3 assists. Russell Cicerone capped off the night with a Goal of the Week nominated strike from 25 yards out. However, a late Oakland goal limited Republic FC to 1 point on the night.

Sacramento remains in 2nd place in the Western Conference, and more importantly leading up to Wednesday's match, in contention for the USL Jägermeister Cup. While his teammate is contending for USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year, Jared Mazzola has been the best goalkeeper in Jägermeister Cup play this year, and it's not close. Mazzola has conceded just 1 goal in 4 matches, saving 13 shots and earning a tournament-best 3 clean sheets.

In a tense final day of action in the group stage of the USL Jägermeister Cup, The Indomitable Club clinched 1st place and a spot in the quarterfinals in Group A with a 1-0 shutout victory over Spokane Velocity FC. The win sets them up for a match against Loudoun United FC in the quarterfinals.

"It's a chance to win a trophy for this club," Republic FC Defender Jared Timmer said. "We're going to take that very seriously and we're going to need everyone ready to go."

Know Your Opponent - Loudoun United FC

Loudoun United FC is in the midst of its best season in franchise history, sitting in 3rd in the Eastern Conference and in the quarterfinals of the Jägermeister Cup halfway through the year.

Coming into this past weekend, the Virginian squad were in the middle of a 7-game winless streak, struggling to find results in both cup and championship play. However, two goals from Arquímides Ordóñez after he came on as a second-half substitute helped the side rally to a 3-2 victory against Indy Eleven on Saturday. The Guatemalan international's crucial performance earned him Week 24 Player of the Week.

In the team's last match in cup play, Loudoun conceded to North Carolina FC late in the match to send the game to penalties.

While Loudoun eventually took a defeat, their strong performances against Louisville City FC and Charlotte Independence early in the tournament were enough to clinch the group.

As the league-leading goal scorer and USL Championship Player of the Month for March, Abdellatif Aboukoura has been Loudoun's primary attacking threat all year. The 20-year old was clinical to start the season, scoring 4 goals and adding 1 assist in the first month of Championship play. With an impressive total of 11 goals at the midway point of the season, Aboukoura is among the top candidates for the USL Championship Young Player of the Year award.

Head-to-head

Republic FC is undefeated in 3 matches against Loudoun United FC, outsourcing their East Coast opponent 10-2. Both teams finished their Jägermeister Cup groups in 1st with 9 points, and entered Wednesday's matchup in similar positions in their respective conferences. Despite a one-sided history, the squads stand on equal footing going into their quarterfinal matchup.

Overview: SAC vs. LDN

Date: Wednesday, August 20

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Segra Field

Watch: FOX40, FOX40+ Smart TV app, ESPN+







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.