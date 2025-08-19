Defender Amir Daley Joins Legion FC on Loan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC is adding pace to its backline, with the club announcing on Tuesday that it has acquired defender Amir Daley via a loan from FC Cincinnati 2. The move is pending league and federation approval ahead of Legion FC's quarterfinal contest at Rhode Island FC in the 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup.

"Amir is a player that we have tracked since college and we're excited to add him to our group for his impact," said Legion FC CEO and Chief Soccer Officer. "He is versatile and can play multiple positions across the backline and midfield."

Daley makes the move to the Three Sparks and the USL Championship after beginning his professional career with FC Cincinnati in 2024. In his second season with the MLS NEXT Pro side, the 23-year-old from Elmont, New York has earned 16 appearances, all starts, and went the full 90 minutes 14 times. He recently provided an assist in a 3-0 victory over Inter Miami II on July 27. Often deployed as a right back, the 5-foot-9 Daley received a called up to FC Cincinnati's first team for a spell last February during the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup and was a second half substitute in a 1-1 draw against Honduran-side FC Motagua.

Following a collegiate career at Duke University, Daley burst onto the scene in 2024 with FCC 2, scoring five goals to go along with four assists in his debut season. His nine goal contributions were tied for third among the club.

Daley made his international debut this past June, having received a call-up to the Antigua and Barbuda Men's National Team and played the full 90 against Cuba and Honduras in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying.

TRANSACTION

Birmingham Legion FC has reached a loan agreement with FC Cincinnati 2 to acquire defender Amir Daley for the remainder of the 2025 season.

PLAYER BIO

Name: Amir Daley

Position: Defender

Height: 5'9

Weight: 154

DOB: 2/26/2002

Hometown: Elmont, New York

Nationality: Antigua and Barbuda

