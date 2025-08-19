Christian Sorto Named to USL Champiosnhip Team of the Week for Week 24

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Christian Sorto earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 24 after his two-goal performance in a 2-2 draw against Monterey Bay FC last Saturday.

In his first regular season start for Locomotive, Sorto quickly made a name for himself with a brilliant brace featuring two long-range efforts. He converted Los Locos' first free kick of the year in the 23rd minute which is a Goal of the Week nominee before switching to his left foot for a curler in the 59th minute off a feed from Memo Diaz.

"It feels good to get those first two at home," Sorto said Saturday night. "My confidence is through the roof right now which hopefully is good for the team. We need to push for the playoffs, so my goal is to help us do that."

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 24

GK - Luis Zamudio, Charleston Battery

D - Pierce Rizzo, Phoenix Rising FC

D - Nico Benalcázar, Orange County SC

D - Gagi Margelashvili, Oakland Roots SC

M - Rodrigo López, Sacramento Republic FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Aiden McFadden, Louisville City FC

M - Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Detroit City FC

F - Christian Sorto, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Arquímedes Ordoñéz, Loudoun United FC

F - Phillip Goodrum, Louisville City FC

Coach - Benny Feilhaber, Oakland Roots SC

Bench - Colin Shutler (OC), Emmanuel Samadia (HFD), Tommy McCabe (LDN), Arturo Rodriguez (CHS), Danny Griffin (PIT), Valentin Noël (NM), Rubio Rubín (CHS)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.