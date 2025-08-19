Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Hartford Athletic 8/20/25

At a glance...

A Shot at Glory: SAFC advanced to the quarterfinals of the USL Jägermeister Cup after winning Group 2 with a draw against New Mexico in July, going 3-0-1 with 10 points in group play. Should SAFC advance to the semifinals, they would find out their next opponent at the semifinal draw Thursday morning.

Lockdown Defense: San Antonio went 361 minutes without conceding a goal in the cup play group stage, conceding its first goal of the competition in second-half stoppage time of its last match. SAFC is tied for the most clean sheets with 3 in the first four matches, and its two goals conceded are tied for second-least.

Top of His Game: Forward Juan Agudelo has been on a tear in the cup so far, tied for the tournament-lead with three goals through the group stage while adding in one assist.

What to Know - USL Jägermeister Cup:

The 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup features all 38 professional men's clubs from USL Championship and USL League One competing in a World Cup-style tournament, the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own interleague cup.

The USL Jägermeister Cup consists of six regional groups, with six or seven teams assigned by league or conference affiliation per group. Each team plays four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. If tied at the end of regulation, the match immediately goes into penalty kicks. The group stage kicked off April 26 and concluded the weekend of July 26.

Teams earn three points for a win in regulation and one point for a draw at the end of regulation, with an extra point awarded to the winning team after penalty kicks.

Six group winners and two wild cards advance to single-elimination knockout rounds. After the group stage, the quarterfinalists move onto the single-elimination knockout rounds. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final on the weekend of Oct. 4.

Winners of the quarterfinals will play in the semifinals on Wednesday, Sept. 10, with opponents and hosting site to be determined being randomly drawn. The semifinal draw will take place on CBS Sports Golazo Network at 8:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 21.

What they had to say:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On facing more pressure heading into the Jägermeister Cup knockout round...)

"Yeah, every game is pressure. It doesn't matter if you're last on the table, you're top on the table, it's pressure. You must win. It's not like if you're on top of the table, you relax and you just play. No, every game is pressure - cup game, league game, the team has to feel their responsibility to step up and to win, especially at home."

Defender Shannon Gomez

(On moving on to the quarterfinals after Saturday's loss...)

"When you go back to the drawing board, because the game is coming so fast, you don't have time to sit down and lick your wounds. You know, it happened, and I think this next game is important, and we shift our focus to that, and it's all about winning at this point, you know, win or stay home. That's just what it is. You know, we're focused on us again. We got to refocus fast and you know, tonight we're going to think about the things that we need to improve on as a team and as individuals. Take a look in the mirror. You know, we get back rolling again. If you ever looked at a game of basketball, you can't take a play off right? And we can't take this next game for granted. We just got to keep it rolling and look forward to winning again and then get back on track in the league, but we can only take it one step at a time, and I think the next game is the next step, and we refocus to that.

USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals - San Antonio FC vs. Hartford Athletic

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 3-0-1 (10 pts; Group 2 winner)

Hartford Athletic: 2-0-2 (9 pts; Group 4 Wild Card)

All-time Series: The two sides have only faced off twice in past competition, with SAFC taking victories in both meetings. San Antonio cruised to a 3-1 win on the road in Hartford last season, also winning 5-2 at Toyota Field in July 2023.

