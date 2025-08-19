Hounds Announce Planned Expansion of Stadium

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger announced today a planned expansion to the South Shore stadium of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Pittsburgh Riveters. The expansion positions the Riverhounds to meet U.S. Soccer's Pro League Standards requiring a capacity of 15,000 for Division One sanctioning.

"Since 2014, we have invested significant capital and effort into this stadium and growing soccer around the area. Now, we have a major opportunity to continue that growth," Shallenberger said. "This expansion is going be great for our fans and allow us to take our teams to the level we want to reach, but it's also going to bring additional events here that will help the entire Pittsburgh community. We're excited to start and take this next step forward."

The United Soccer League (USL) recently announced its plans to launch a Division One professional men's league - the top tier of the sport in the United States - with a 2028 launch date. USL is currently in the process of reviewing applications from clubs interested in its Division One league.

In addition to increasing the capacity to 15,000, the expansion will feature more premium seating areas, a club with banquet space, and suites, providing a range of options for fans. These upgrades will allow the venue to host additional sports and entertainment events, including concerts, and better serve the region.

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have experienced rapid growth over the past five years as interest in soccer has rapidly grown in the United States.

Since 2023, the Riverhounds have sold out 73% of their home matches

In each of the last two years, the Riverhounds' average attendance has exceeded capacity with fans using standing room only opportunities to attend matches

From 2021 to 2024, the team experienced an annual growth rate of 11% in average attendance

Since 2021, ticket revenue has grown 26% annually, and this year saw a season ticket base that nearly doubled over the previous three years

Likewise, the addition of the Pittsburgh Riveters, the club's women's team in the pre-professional USL W League, has energized a new and expanded fan base.

In their first season, the Riveters hosted 28,138 fans for six games

Their inaugural match brought in over 6,000 people, the fourth-largest soccer crowd in the stadium's history

The planned expansion also will provide a venue for the Pittsburgh market to host high-quality outdoor events, filling a void currently for such a venue holding crowds between 5,500 and 20,000.

The stadium is currently home for six NCAA varsity teams (soccer and lacrosse). The Riverhounds have hosted numerous large events over the past few years, including the annual WPIAL Soccer Championships, the 2018 NCAA Division II Soccer Championships, the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, more than a dozen charity walks, and other events hosted by regional and national non-profits. The stadium already has been selected to host the 2027 NCAA Division III Soccer Championships.

"Our team has spoken with promoters around this area, and they see Pittsburgh as a city where there's room to bring in more entertainment and events. I still think we have the best location in the city with our view of Downtown over the river, and we've got easy access to public transportation with the T (light rail) and the Incline," Shallenberger added. "This expansion is going to make us a top venue to host other sporting events, more than a dozen concerts in a year, and so much more."

When completed, the stadium is expected to attract almost 500,000 people in annual attendance, with 33% of attendees from out of area and another 4% remaining overnight. Economic impact (per person out-of-venue spending) would range from $12.32 for a local to $265.23 for an overnight attendee.

The finished stadium is projected to generate $243.4M in total new taxes to the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, in addition to the construction by local labor unions.

The South Shore has continued to see growth as an extension of Downtown. The recent opening of The Distillery Complex is the latest in a series of announcements that include ongoing investment in Highline Pittsburgh, and a built-in residential community at the Glasshouse Apartments.

"The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are committed to the continued growth of our sport, and our stadium," Shallenberger said. "This community, all around Western Pennsylvania, has supported our team for a long time, and we want to keep getting bigger and better to make them proud."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.