FC Tulsa Players Make Special Appearance at Sequoyah Elementary Back-To-School Night

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa brought the thrill of professional soccer to Sequoyah Elementary School on Monday, joining students, families, and staff for the school's Back-to-School/Meet the Teacher Night. Players Marcos Cerrato, Harvey St. Clair, Lucas Stauffer, and Johan Peñaranda signed autographs, handed out posters, and shared the team's record-breaking success, inspiring the next generation of soccer fans in Tulsa.

The evening highlighted FC Tulsa's upcoming home games: Youth Sports + Back-to-School Night on Saturday, August 23rd, and Vamos Tulsa Night on Saturday, September 6th, celebrating the club's connection with the local Hispanic community. With many students speaking English as a second language, the event provided a multilingual experience, ensuring everyone could engage with the players and the sport.

"Last year was such a hit, and this year we wanted to make it even bigger," said Maria Sepulveda, Community School Site Manager at Sequoyah Elementary. "Having FC Tulsa players on campus helps our students see what's possible, both on the field and in life."

The students had the chance to connect with FC Tulsa players in person and talk about the value of mentorship, teamwork, and supporting one another. Players shared how being a true winner goes beyond the scoreboard.

We'd love to see our new friends at ONEOK supporting their favorite team at future matches!

Upcoming Matches for Students and Families

Youth Sports Night + Back-to-School

Saturday, August 23 | 7:30 p.m. | ONEOK Field

FC Tulsa takes on Orange County SC for a family-friendly evening. Kids 12 and under get in free with a paid adult ticket, and fans can donate school supplies to help local students start the year strong.







