Batista Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 32

Published on October 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa defender Lamar Batista has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 32 after a 2-0 victory over San Antonio FC that secured the top seed in the Western Conference. Batista capped the match with a key goal in the 75th minute, rising to meet Jamie Webber's assist and heading the ball into the bottom left corner.

Batista's 9 clearances, 78.3% passing accuracy, and timely tackles against San Antonio FC - along with his ability to read the game - not only thwarted scoring opportunities from the opponent, but also fueled Tulsa's transition from defense to attack. His selection to the Team of the Week underscores the Oklahoma native's role as the squad heads into the final two regular season games before the USL Championship playoffs.

Additionally, the Black and Gold's newly signed emergency goalkeeper, Tyler Deric, earned a spot on the Team of the Week bench. He kept a clean sheet and made six saves on the evening against San Antonio..

The full USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 32 is listed below:

GK - Sebastián Mora-Mora, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Lamar Batista, FC Tulsa

D - Adrián Diz Pe, Hartford Athletic

D - Sean Suber, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

M - Chris Hegardt, Orange County SC

M - Jack Panayotou, Hartford Athletic

M - Stephen Kelly, Orange County SC

M - Sebastian Anderson, Hartford Athletic

F - Tristan Trager, Orange County SC

F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC

F - Greg Hurst, New Mexico United

Coach - Brendan Burke, Hartford Athletic

Bench - Tyler Deric (TUL), Joshua Belluz (HFD), Aldair Sanchez (RI), Danny Griffin (PIT), Charlie Dennis (PHX), Noah Fuson (RI), Johnny Rodriguez (LV)

FC Tulsa returns to action this Saturday, October 18, as the Black & Gold face El Paso Locomotive FC in their last regular season away match. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. at Southwest University Park, and will stream live on ESPN+.

Tickets to FC Tulsa's regular season home finale and Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Bill Knight Ford,on Saturday, Oct 25, at ONEOK Field at 7 PM against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC are available at https://www.fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/ or by calling 918-727-2231.

Head to the link below to purchase your HOME playoff tickets today! https://seatgeek.com/fc-tulsa-tickets/usl/2025-11-01-3-30-am/17741715







