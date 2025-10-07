FC Tulsa Hosts San Antonio FC at ONEOK Field

Published on October 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Our team takes center stage at ONEOK Field this Saturday, October 11, for Taste of Tulsa Night, hosting San Antonio FC in the second-to-last home game of the regular season, after having already secured a home playoff match.

Match Preview

Match: FC Tulsa vs San Antonio FC

Date: Saturday, October 11

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Venue: ONEOK Field

League Outlook

FC Tulsa has been on top of the Western Conference table for 12 weeks, currently holding 50 points, six clear of second-place Sacramento Republic FC (44 points). The Black & Gold are aiming to secure the #1 seed, and with only three regular-season games remaining, now is the to rally behind Tulsa's only professional sports team.

Saturday's Theme

Taste of Tulsa Night - Indulge in a celebration of the city's local food trucks, and more, all while enjoying the thrill of live soccer and the best stadium atmosphere around Tulsa. Don't miss the Coney eating contest brought to you by Coney I-lander.

Storylines

Home Playoff Secured - With last weekend's 3-0 win over Lexington SC, FC Tulsa clinched its first home playoff match in over four decades, making it a milestone moment in club history.

Webber on Fire - Midfielder Jamie Webber delivered an incredible performance with two goals against Lexington SC, earning Man of the Match honors and a Goal of the Week Nomination by the USL.

Depth & Debuts - New signings Tyler Deric and Ian Carlos Souza Daniel made immediate impacts, showing the squad's growing depth heading towards the playoffs.

Defensive Stability - Tulsa earned its eight clean sheet of the season, led by a strong backline and goalkeeper Tyler Deric's clean performance against Lexington SC.

10,000 Minutes for Lamar Batista - The defender and Oklahoma native has surpassed 10,000 USL Championship regular-season minutes (and counting).

Last Match vs San Antonio FC

When FC Tulsa last faced San Antonio FC on May 28, 2025, the two Western Conference rivals matched up to a 1-1 draw in San Antonio. After conceding a first-half penalty converted by Jorge Hernández, Tulsa responded in the 70th minute when Taylor Calheira netted a penalty of his own - his sixth goal of the season. The result kept both sides even in the standings and highlighted Tulsa's defensive organization, with standout performances from Lamar Batista and Abdoulaye Cissoko. As the teams meet again, FC Tulsa will look to capitalize on home-field advantage and continue its top-of-the-table form.

