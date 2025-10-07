San Antonio FC Midfielder Mohamed Omar, Defender Noah Dollenmayer Receive International Call-Ups

Published on October 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Mohamed Omar and defender Noah Dollenmayer have been called up to their respective national teams, the club announced today.

Omar is set to feature once again for Somalia as the team prepares for a pair of FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The midfielder captained the Ocean Stars in their two most recent matches in September and has played 839 minutes in 12 appearances for SAFC this season. Somalia will square off against Algeria on Thursday, Oct. 9, before facing Mozambique on Monday, Oct. 13.

Dollenmayer earns the call-up for the Dominican Republic for the first time since joining San Antonio on loan from El Paso Locomotive in September. He made his first start for the club Saturday against Colorado Springs, recording five clearances and two recoveries in a full 90 minutes of play. After making his international debut in March this year, the 25-year-old has gone on to score two goals in seven caps for the Dominican Republic and will represent the team again as it takes on Uruguay for a friendly on Friday, Oct. 10.

The pair will be out on international duty for San Antonio's October 11 match at FC Tulsa and October 15 match at Orange County SC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.