San Antonio FC Shares Points in 0-0 Draw with Birmingham Legion FC

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC extended its unbeaten streak to three matches with a 0-0 draw against Birmingham Legion FC Saturday at Toyota Field.

The offense outshot Birmingham 14-6 on the night, also leading in shots on target 4-2.

San Antonio captured its eighth shutout of the season, with Richard Sanchez making two saves in goal to preserve the clean sheet.

Next Up

San Antonio FC kicks off a four-match road stretch next week, traveling to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, Oct. 4. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC improves to 10-8-6 on the season, moving up to 3rd place in the Western Conference standings with 36 points.

The match marks the first-ever draw between San Antonio and Birmingham, with SAFC leading the all-time series 3-1-1.

San Antonio used the same starting lineup in back-to-back matches for the first time this season.

Defender Rece Buckmaster made his 150th USL Championship regular season appearance.

Midfielder Luke Haakenson subbed on in the 84th minute, making his first appearance back from injury since August 9.

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez made two saves in the match, earning his sixth this season and eighth overall for the club.

Attendance: 7,009

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Nelson Flores Blanco (Jimmy Medranda 7'), Alexis Souahy, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Rece Buckmaster (Harvey Neville 84'), Almir Soto, Mohamed Omar (Luke Haakenson 84'), Nicky Hernandez (Juan Agudelo 84'), Jorge Hernandez, Diogo Pacheco (Kyle Linhares 42'), Santiago Patiño

Substitutions Not Used: Daniel Namani, Abdi Salim, Leo Urrutia, Landry Walker

Disciplinary Summary:

BHM: Yellow Card (Stephen Turnbull) 28'

BHM: Yellow Card (Ronaldo Damus) 45'

BHM: Yellow Card (Sam McIllhaton) 50'

SA: Yellow Card (Mitchell Taintor) 58'

SA: Yellow Card (Almir Soto) 87'

SA: Yellow Card (Luke Haakenson) 89'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the performance)

"I think we can do better to get the three points. As expected when spoke this week, I know Birmingham give up a lot of goals when they play with five and three in the back, but they defended well. You have to give those guys credit. We didn't create as many chances as we wanted, but even if we get one chance, we should put that one away. And with a team like that, who's playing at the edge, they have a few counter attacks that they could've punished us with, but it is what it is. We get one point and now we're going to hit the road for four games, so we'll try to get as many points as we can away from home."

(On what to improve on in the next games on the road)

"Move the ball a little bit quicker. When we go from side to side, a lot of moments we were a little bit sloppy, so we need to be sharper when we're switching the point of attack. Skip passes a little bit quicker, one, two touches and with quality, so that's another way we move and break things down, especially like I said, teams that play with five at the back don't give many spaces, so we need to break it apart. We need to move the ball quicker."

(On the team's effort in the match)

"Yeah, I was pleased. I know that the effort was there. Every single guy worked hard. There were guys who went down injured earlier in the game, but everybody ran. Everybody was hustling on the field. Everybody was trying their best. We just need to speed up the ball movement. That's something different, but I think the effort of the team was there, and I'm pleased with what those guys provided."

Defender Mitchell Taintor

(On the draw)

"I thought it took us a little bit to get sharp. Getting into the game, it took us a little bit to get a rhythm, but I thought we did well moving the ball. We were getting good opportunities. I think the game plan was a little hindered, and we had to adapt real fast because of the unfortunate injuries in the first half and obviously, we never want to see guys who are going down, especially guys like Diogo [Pacheco] and Nelson [Flores Blanco] who were just getting in a rhythm and finding their feet again, so hopefully those guys are back fast, but I thought we did really well stopping them on the counterattack. They have a lot of really good attackers. I thought we handled it well with the midfield, especially in their low block, but credit to them, it was really difficult to break them down. We had a couple chances at the end that obviously didn't go in the net, but that's the way the game goes sometimes. I think overall, obviously we're disappointed, but it was a decent performance from everyone."

(On the team's offensive chances)

"The fact that guys are getting in good positions, Kyle Linhares is getting in good positions. He's been great and electric since he's been here. He's a busy, busy guy up top, so those will fall for him, him getting more comfortable in those positions, but I think the keeper, from my angle, made an incredible save. It was probably a save the week, an incredible game-saving stop. Yeah, those go in a lot of the times, but tonight, it just wasn't the night for it, but Alexis [Souahy] and I and the defense were really happy that we got a shutout. I feel like we've been playing really well together the last month and a half since [Alex Crognale] has been injured, so a big focus of us tonight was getting a shutout. and I'm happy for everyone in that aspect."

(On the team heading in the right direction to make playoffs)

"Yeah, for sure. I think the last four games, even since the New Mexico loss at home when we went down to 10 men, I thought we were really, really good, and we were unfortunate to not get any points in that game, but I think we've been growing at a good rate. I think we're happy with where we are. Again, obviously really unfortunate with the injuries to key guys who were just getting into rhythm as well and helping us, but yeah, it's time for other guys to step up and make the most of their opportunity, and the group's together. It's a good locker room, so I have no worries going forward, and we're good away, so hopefully we can keep that going the next four matches."

Midfielder Nicky Hernandez

(On the draw)

"I think it's more of just kind of a hump in the road. I think we're getting hot, and like you said, we're getting chances, and it's a matter of scoring, right? We've scored a lot these past two games with the help of the bench people coming in with energy, and then with those on the field, so we're meshing a little bit better, and we're finally finding that chemistry in the final third. Defensively, I'd like to think so as well."

