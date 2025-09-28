Republic FC Blanked by Monterey Bay FC, 1-0

September 27, 2025

For the first time in over a month, Republic FC is coming home from a road trip without a point after falling to Monterey Bay FC 1-0 on Saturday night. Sacramento had a solid first half and didn't give up much throughout the contest, but one decisive play from the hosts proved to be the difference maker in Seaside. The Quails still sit second in the Western Conference with four regular season matches left.

Luis Felipe forced Monterey Bay's goalkeeper Nico Campuzano to make his first save in the 15th minute. Rodrigo Lopez lobbed a ball into Russell Cicerone for a layoff header to Luis Felipe at the top of the box. The Brazilian midfielder curled a low, one-touch shot towards the post, but Campuzano dove to his left to make the stop.

Sacramento had another close opportunity in the 42nd minute. The team broke out of pressure and Jack Gurr sent a cross into the box for Russell Cicerone in front of goal. He battled through contact to get a touch on the ball, but the goalkeeper came off the line to record his second save of the night.

Monterey Bay controlled the majority of the possession through the first 45 minutes, but Republic FC's organized defense ensured they had nothing to show for it. Danny Vitiello went untested in the first half for the ninth time this season, more than any other goalkeeper across the league.

It took the hosts 55 minutes to register their first shot on target. Tarik Scott carried the ball forward on a counterattack and got a low shot away, but Danny Vitiello saw it the whole way and was there to collect. They followed it up two minutes late with another chance from Xavi Gnaulati. His shot looked more dangerous, but once again Vitiello was positioned perfectly to punch it away.

Monterey Bay continued to build its way into the game and put together a strong stretch of team play to break the deadlock in the 71st. Adrian Rebollar laid the ball off and continued his run into the box. Tarik Scott laid off a one-touch pass for Rebollar to slot the ball into the back corner of the net. The goal marked the first conceded by Republic FC on the road since August 23.

Despite tonight's result, Sacramento has already earned bragging rights as the top NorCal team in 2025. The club went 2-1-1 against Oakland Roots and Monterey Bay to claim this year's "Hella Cup."

The Indomitable Club now returns home for a two-game homestand, first facing off with Orange County SC on Wednesday. The match kicks off at 7:15 p.m. and will be broadcast to a national TV audience on CBS Sports Network.Then all eyes are on Saturday when Sacramento hosts Hartford Athletic for the USL Jägermeister Cup Final. Republic FC is the only team in the league to reach the Final in three different competitions and could become the first USL Championship team to lift the USL Cup trophy. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and limited tickets are still remaining at SacRepublicFC.com.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 1 Monterey Bay FC

USL Championship

Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, California

September 27, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - none ; MB - Adrian Rebollar (Tarik Scott) 71'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Khori Bennett (caution) 73', Rodrigo Lopez (caution) 80', Jack Gurr (caution) 90+3'; MB - Nico Campuzano (caution) 90+4'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann, Rayan Djedje (Dominik Wanner 77'), Michel Benitez (Cody Baker 84'), Jack Gurr, Luis Felipe (Lewis Jamieson 67'), Rodrigo Lopez (C) (Blake Willey 84'), Nick Ross, Khori Bennett, Russell Cicerone

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Da'vian Kimbrough, AJ Edwards, Justin Portillo, Chibi Ukaegbu

Stats: Shots: 6, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 2, Fouls: 9, Corner Kicks: 1, Offsides: 4

Monterey Bay FC: Nico Campuzano, Carlos Guzman, Nicholas Gordon, Pierce Gallaway, Grant Robinson, Miles Lyons, John Klein (Joel Garcia Jr. 90'), Wesley Fonguck, Xavi Gnaulati (C) (Anton Sojberg 87'), Adrian Rebollar (Ethan Bryant 90+6'), Tarik Scott

Unused Substitutes: Jacob Muir, Dallas Odle, Sami Guediri, Luke Ivanovic

Stats: Shots: 8, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 2, Fouls: 9, Corner Kicks: 7, Offsides: 4







