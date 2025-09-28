Fc Tulsa Falls, 2-1, On The Road To Indy Eleven Despite Late Diallo Goal

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - FC Tulsa's three unbeaten run came to a halt on Saturday night as the Western Conference leaders fell 2-1 to Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium. Despite a spirited late push capped by Boubacar Diallo's 80th-minute strike, Tulsa couldn't overcome early goals from Brian Schaefer and Jack Blake as Indy secured a vital home victory in their playoff chase.

The hosts struck first in the eighth minute when Schaefer rose highest to meet a James Murphy delivery, heading into the top corner for a 1-0 Indy lead. Tulsa responded well, creating a flurry of chances midway through the first half, but efforts from Trevor Amann, Giordano Colli, and Taylor Calheira were repeatedly blocked or saved by Indy goalkeeper Luke Pruter. Indy doubled their advantage in the 68th minute after Aodhan Quinn slipped a clever pass to Blake, who finished low into the corner to make it 2-0.

Tulsa showed their resilience after pulling one back in the 80th minute. Following sustained pressure and a series of corners, Eliot Goldthorp launched an in-swinging ball from the corner that found Diallo, who smashed home from the left side of the box to bring the visitors back within striking distance. The final 10 minutes saw Tulsa pile on the pressure, with chances from second-half substitutes Stefan Lukic and Goldthorp narrowly missing the target. However, Indy's defensive block held strong through five minutes of stoppage time to seal the win and keep their postseason hopes alive.

Head Coach Luke Spencer on takeaways from tonight's result:"We created a lot of opportunities and showed determination. While we gave up a couple of goals we'd like to avoid, I'm proud of how the team responded and stayed in the game. We'll keep building on this and keep pushing for better finishes in front of the goal."

Man of the Match, Boubacar Diallo, on his goal:"We have the belief because we've been there. Every time we have a goal chase, everyone just believes that we're going to get another goal...we always believe until the end because it's never finished before the whistle."

Lamar Batista on Tulsa's response to the scoreline:"We've shown our resilience all year. We've been in several positions where we've been down, and we've been able to come back and tie the game. Conceding early is never fun, but we've proven all year that we're ready to fight back from anything."

Next Up - Home Clash vs. Lexington SC

FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field on Saturday, October 4, at 7:00 p.m. for an exciting College/Homecoming Night. More details here: FC Tulsa Tickets & Info

With the playoffs already locked in, Tulsa looks to bounce back in front of their home crowd and build momentum for postseason success. Don't miss your chance to see all the action live - grab your tickets today:Buy Tickets

Match Summary

Indy Eleven 2:1 FC Tulsa

Michael A. Carroll Stadium

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Match Stats: USL Championship Match Center - INDvTUL

Goals

IND - Brian Schafer (James Murphy) 8'

IND - Jack Blake (Aodhan Quinn) 68'

TUL - Boubacar Diallo (Eliot Goldthorp) 80'

Disciplinary

TUL - Harvey St Clair (Yellow Card) 33'

IND - James Murphy (Yellow Card) 45+1'

IND - Joseph Zalinsky (Yellow Card) 51'

TUL - Alex Dalou (Yellow Card) 89'

IND - Cam Lindley (Yellow Card) 90+2'

Lineups

FC Tulsa (3-4-3): Cole Johnson; Lamar Batista, Delentz Pierre, Owen Damm (Eliot Goldthorp 64'); Travian Sousa, Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli (Stefan Lukic 64'), Harvey St Clair; Taylor Calheira, Trevor Amann (Kalil ElMedkhar 64'), Jamie Webber (Alex Dalou 81')

Bench: Tyler Deric, Andrew Booth, Patrick Seagrist

Indy Eleven (4-4-2): Luke Pruter; Ben Ofeimu, Brian Schaefer, James Musa, Joseph Zalinsky; Cam Lindley, James Murphy, Aodhan Quinn, Jack Blake (Brem Soumaoro 90'); Edward Kizza (Elvis Amoh 60'), Romario Williams (Brendon Rendón 60')

Bench: Hunter Sulte; Elliot Collier, Ryan Hunsucker, Josh O'Brien, Hayden White







