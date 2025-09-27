New Mexico United Hosts Lexington SC on Hispanic Heritage Night

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United hosts Lexington SC this Sunday at The Lab, as the Black & Yellow continue their push of momentum toward the USL Championship playoffs. United currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference, battling to lock in a postseason berth with just a handful of matches left. Every point is crucial, and Sunday's clash presents an opportunity to earn a valuable home victory while building momentum in front of the Albuquerque faithful.

This will be the second meeting between New Mexico United and Lexington SC, where Lexington secured a 2-1 victory at home. United will look to make a statement to even the series and boost their positioning in the west.

Standout Performers: Dayonn Harris and Kris Shakes

Dayonn Harris has been electric for United, since returning to the lineup, he's been stretching defenses with his pace and creativity on the attack. His ability to beat defenders one-on-one and deliver dangerous service into the box.

Since being called upon, Kris Shakes has stepped up with his sharp reflexes and command in the box. Whether it's making key saves to keep United in matches or organizing the backline, Shakes has a reliable presence between the posts.

Milestones in Sight: Tambakis

Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis is on the verge of making USL Championship history, needing just one more clean sheet to become the league's all-time leader. After recording his 58th career shutout recently-tying the current record held by Evan Newton-Tambakis will have the opportunity to stand alone at the top

About Lexington SC

Lexington SC are one of the league's most ambitious clubs, known for their fast-paced style of play and technical ability. Forward Forster Ajago has been a standout in attack scoring a team high six goals, while defender Kendall Burks has been anchoring the backline with grit and versatility.

Looking Ahead

Following Sunday's match against Lexington, New Mexico United heads into the final stretch of the regular season with playoff positioning on the line they will travel to Arizona to take on rival Phoenix Rising on 10/4 at 8 pm MT.







