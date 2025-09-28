LouCity Runs Its Win Streak to Five with Victory at Detroit City FC

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC battles Detroit City FC

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Andrew Mascharka) Louisville City FC battles Detroit City FC(Louisville City FC, Credit: Andrew Mascharka)

Make that five on the bounce for the boys in purple.

Powered by an early Sean Totsch header, Louisville City FC extended its winning streak to a season-high five games Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium.

First-place LouCity (19-1-6, 63 points) also pushed its unbeaten run in the USL Championship to 12 matches, closing the club in on a second consecutive Players' Shield title awarded to the league's regular season champion.

Totsch, on a night when he became the league's new regular-season all-time appearance leader at 296, smashed home the decisive goal: a backpost header in the sixth minute. Taylor Davila played the role of distributor, serving up his team-high ninth assist of the campaign with a curling ball into the box.

"Just incredibly proud of the group tonight," said head coach Danny Cruz. "I thought that the execution of what we talked about all week was there to a T. (It's an) extremely difficult place to keep the ball on the ground here in Detroit, which means you have to have the fight, you have to have the right mentality, you have to win second balls, you have to be prepared to be focused and ready from a set-piece perspective, and you have to be good in the air.

"I thought our backline were absolute monsters on the evening. I thought the amount of pressure we tried to put on the opponent was excellent. Not a lot of negative things for me to say on the night."

You couldn't script a better night for Totsch as he passed Kenardo Forbes' appearance record and scored the winner within minutes. His finish, one of just four shots on target, underscored the club's clinical precision when opportunities arise.

"It's cool, but for me, it's always been about the team," Totsch said. "That's what makes everything special here. I have my moments, someone else has their moment, and we're all there to celebrate each other. ... I'm not looking to make anything about myself, and I think that's really what makes this team great is that we're a collective group, and no one's above the rest. I'm just really grateful to be a part of a special group."

As with most games this season, Totsch and Louisville's defense were a massive reason why the visitors are returning to Louisville with all three points. Saturday marked the club's 10th clean sheet, five of which have been away from home. Detroit asked questions, especially late, but the LouCity defense never broke.

Ates Diouf and Darren Smith provided the majority of the hosts' threat on the night. Neither could beat goalkeeper Damian Las.

Only Las Vegas Lights FC and Sacramento Republic FC had more shutouts in league play than City at the time of the final whistle.

"Different games are going to present different things," said forward Sam Gleadle. "No matter what it presents to us, we're confident in each other and everyone on our team that we're going to perform and we're going to fight for each other. No matter who is on that pitch, we're confident we can get the job done. It's just another one in the bag for us, building confidence for the important time of the season."

That important time of the season is approaching. Four games are all that remain for LouCity before playoff soccer starts.

The final stretch starts next Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium for the second leg of the I-65 rivalry against Indy Eleven. It'll be Pink Night as City, in collaboration with UofL Health, promotes breast cancer awareness and acknowledges community members affected by the disease. For tickets and more information on the night, visit LouCity.com/pink/.

Game Summary: Detroit City FC vs. Louisville City FC

Date: September 27, 2025

Venue: Keyworth Stadium

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: 79 degrees, clear

Scoring

Detroit City FC (0, 0, 0)

Louisville City FC (1, 0, 1)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

6' Sean Totsch (Taylor Davila)

Lineups

Detroit City FC: 91 - Carlos Saldaña; 30 - Devon Amoo-Mensah, 5 - Stephen Carroll, 4 - Shane Wiedt, 13 - Matt Sheldon (74' 14 - Haruki Yamazaki), 3 - Alex Villanueva (61' 33 - Isaiah LeFlore), 22 - Kobe Hernández-Foster (62' 8 - Abdoulaye Diop (82' 23 - Sebastián Guenzatti)), 39 - Ryan Williams, 10 - Jeciel Cedeño (62' 6 - Jay Chapman), 7 - Darren Smith, 32 - Ates Diouf

Subs not used: 21 - Carlos Herrera; 24 - Dominic Gasso, 66 - Bilal Obeid

Head coach: Danny Dichio

Louisville City FC: 1 - Damian Las; 13 - Amadou Dia, 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 24 - Josh Jones, 4 - Sean Totsch, 2 - Aiden McFadden (90' 83 - Brandon Dayes), 17 - Taylor Davila (80' 11 - Niall McCabe), 31 - Kevon Lambert, 27 - Evan Davila (46' 7 - Ray Serrano), 16 - Adrien Perez (68' 10 - Brian Ownby), 23 - Sam Gleadle (81' 9 - Phillip Goodrum)

Subs not used: 12 - Danny Faundez; 3 - Jake Morris, 53 - Cameron Lancaster

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Stats Summary: Detroit City FC / Louisville City FC

Shots: 12 / 14

Shots on Goal: 2 / 4

Expected goals: 1.14 / 1.19

Possession: 60.8% / 39.2%

Fouls: 11 / 23

Offside: 1 / 3

Corner Kicks: 5 / 5

Discipline Summary

Detroit City FC:

76' Ates Diouf (yellow)

Louisville City FC:

70' Brian Ownby (yellow)

Referee: Elton Garcia

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.