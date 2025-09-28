Monterey Bay Secures Derby Win Over NorCal Rivals Sacramento Republic FC at Cardinale Stadium

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (7-13-7, 28 points) earned a hard-fought, 1-0 derby win over NorCal rival Sacramento Republic FC (11-5-8, 41 points) at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside. Adrian Rebollar buried the game-winning goal in the 71st minute - his fourth goal of the season and his fourth game-winning goal for the Crisp-and-Kelp all-time. Tarik Scott recorded his first assist for Monterey Bay on the goal, and goalkeeper Nico Campuzano recorded his fifth clean sheet of the year in the win.

Monterey Bay survived an early ball over the top from the visitors that nearly turned into a goal for Khori Bennett less than five minutes into the match, but Campuzano just managed to poke the ball away with his outstretched glove in a diving effort near the top of the 18 yard box. Sacramento's Luis Felipe forced Campuzano into his first official save of the night 10 minutes later with a shot aimed at the bottom right corner, but another diving effort from the Spanish-born goalkeeper kept it out at the quarter-hour mark. After a physical but scoreless first half, Monterey Bay started the second half off with some juice. Scott earned a corner for the Seasiders in the 47th minute and Miles Lyons played the ball short. The ensuing couple of quick passes led to a cross just before the endline by Rebollar, but the floated ball aimed toward Nico Gordon was defended well to deny the chance.

In the 55th minute, Scott drove into space down the left sideline before cutting past a defender to position himself for a shot, but the right-footed attempt was saved by Daniel Vitiello. Xavi Gnaulati created a similar play of his own on the left side just moments later. The 21-year-old forward cut into the box from the left side before firing off a knuckle ball on target, but Vitiello did well to protect his net once again. Monterey Bay broke through for the opening goal of the match in the 71st minute of the match. A long ball from Carlos Guzmán found Johnny Klein, who rose up high and flicked the ball on with his head. Grant Robinson played the ball over to Rebollar, who then spun around his defender to find Gnaulati in space over the half circle. Gnaulati quickly settled the ball before playing it to Scott on the right side of the box. With his first touch, Scott played the ball back across the box towards Rebollar in the midst of a knifing run through the box and with his first touch, smashed the ball with an electric right-footed strike into the bottom left corner to keep Monterey Bay alive in the playoff hunt with a 1-0 derby victory in Seaside.

Up Next

Monterey Bay heads out across the country for a fixture with Eastern Conference side Tampa Bay Rowdies next Saturday at Al Lang Stadium. The Battle of the Bays is set to kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT, with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Additional Notes

With his goal tonight, Adrian Rebollar tied his career high for goals in a single season with four and his 12th regular season goal for the club all-time.

Missing the match due to injury were Mayele Malango (lower body) and Ilijah Paul (lower body).

Information

Date: Saturday 27, 2025

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Clear and 63°F

Attendance: 2,747

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay FC 0 1 1

Republic FC 0 0 0

MB: Adrian Rebollar (Tarik Scott) 71'

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC (4-2-3-1): Nico Campuzano; Grant Robinson, Carlos Guzmán, Nico Gordon, Miles Lyons; Pierce Gallaway, Wesley Fonguck; Johnny Klein (Joel Garcia Jr., 90'), Xavi Gnaulati (Anton Søjberg, 87'), Adrian Rebollar (Ethan Bryant, 90+7'); Tarik Scott

Subs not used: Dallas Odle, Jacob Muir, Sami Guediri, Luke Ivanovic

Sacramento Republic FC (5-2-3): Danny Vitiello; Jack Gurr, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann, Rayan Djedje (Dominik Wanner, 77'), Michel Benitez (Cody Baker, 85'); Nick Ross, Luis Felipe (Lewis Jamieson, 67'); Rodrigo Lopez (Blake Willey, 85'), Russell Cicerone, Khori Bennett

Subs not used: Jared Mazzola, Aaron Edwards, Chibi Ukaegbu, Justin Portillo, Da'vian Kimbrough

Stats Summary: MB / SAC

Shots: 8 / 5

Shots on Goal: 3 / 3

Saves: 2 / 2

Corner Kicks: 7 / 1

Fouls: 9 / 9

Possession: 53.2% / 46.8%

Misconduct Summary

SAC: Khori Bennett (caution) 73'

SAC: Rodrigo Lopez (caution) 80'

SAC: Jack Gurr (caution) 90+3'

MB: Nico Campuzano (caution) 90+3'

Officials

Referee: Corbyn May

Assistant Referee: Seth Martin

Assistant Referee: Andrew Hanks

Fourth Official: Kevin Lewis







