Hounds Match Postponed to Sunday

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Due to unexpected delays that prevented Las Vegas Lights FC's travel, the Riverhounds' match against the Lights has been postponed to Sunday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m., the USL Championship announced today.

All tickets for Saturday's match will be honored for the new Sunday date. The Tailgate Zone will open at 4 p.m., and gates to Highmark Stadium will open at 5 p.m. before the 6 p.m. kickoff. All scheduled promotions will be held, including Hispanic Heritage Night promotions and $1 beers, now running from 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m kickoff.

