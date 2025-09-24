Suber Sets Defensive Record in Win

Published on September 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

While the 89th-minute winner scored by Chase Boone and the finish of the Hounds' win last Saturday at Hartford Athletic grabbed the most attention, what flew under the radar was a team record being set early in the match.

Sean Suber, who has played every minute in USL Championship play in 2025, recorded 11 clearances in the match to bring his season total to 164, the most in a single league season by any Hounds player on record. That eclipses the previous mark of 162 set in the 2018 season by Joe Greenspan.

Clearances only go back as an official statistic for nine years, to the 2017 season, which was the first year Opta provided stats tracking for the USL. But considering the longer league schedule compared to the club's earlier years, coupled with the fact Suber accumulated his current total in only 25 matches - compare that to Greenspan, who played 32 matches in 2018 - and it's likely his mark would be at or near the top spanning all seasons.

A second-year Hounds center back and third-year pro, Suber has been the man marshaling the back line all season for the Hounds in the middle of the team's usual back three. Having played every minute in USL Championship play this season, both Suber and goalkeeper Eric Dick are on pace to become the first players to play every minute of a league season for the Hounds since Thomas Vancaeyezeele did so in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The last Hounds player to do so in a "full" season was Andrew Marshall, who played every minute of all 26 matches in 2013.

As for Suber's clearances record, take a look back at the players he surpassed for the top spot:

Riverhounds with 120+ clearances in a season

Player, season Clearances

Sean Suber, 2025 164

Joe Greenspan, 2018 162

Jamal Jack, 2017 156

Joe Greenspan, 2019 151

Hugh Roberts, 2018 134

Arturo Ordóñez, 2022 124

Arturo Ordóñez, 2023 120

*Clearances became an official USL statistic in the 2017 season







