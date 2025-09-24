United Soccer League, Riverside Pro Soccer Announce Intent to Bring Professional Soccer to Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The United Soccer League (USL), in partnership with Riverside Pro Soccer, today announced their intent to bring professional men's and women's soccer to Riverside, California.

In addition to building a professional soccer club, Riverside Pro Soccer and its partners have plans to construct a soccer-specific venue and explore opportunities for a larger destination that could bring restaurants, retail, housing, sports and community spaces to Riverside.

"As part of a fast-growing region with a passionate fan base and one of the strongest traditions of youth soccer in the country, Riverside is ready for a professional club to call its own," USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis said. "With a dedicated local champion in Greg Scott, and plans for a soccer-specific venue and an accompanying mixed-use development, Riverside Pro Soccer will serve as a true community asset to enhance quality of life and drive economic growth."

Riverside Pro Soccer is led by Greg Scott, a local entrepreneur and 11-year resident of Riverside. Scott has built businesses in logistics, electrical contracting and development, creating jobs and opportunities across the region. A consistent champion for his community, Scott currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Greater Riverside Chamber of Commerce. He is also a minority investor of Orange County Soccer Club, a professional soccer club that competes in the USL Championship League.

"Riverside Pro Soccer will bring the community together through the world's game, create a clear pathway for local players to rise to the professional ranks, and deliver a first-rate game day experience for soccer fans," Scott said. "We are committed to developing a club that reflects the spirit of Riverside while building a destination for sports and entertainment that generates economic opportunity, attracts visitors and sparks civic pride."

Located 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, Riverside is the largest city within the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario MSA. In addition to a thriving youth soccer community, Riverside is home to several public and private universities with NCAA men's and women's soccer teams.

"The announcement from the United Soccer League is welcome news," Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. "I look forward to seeing professional soccer played at a location where thousands of young Riversiders learned to play the game."

"Riverside is a family-friendly sports town, and would jump on an opportunity to support local professional sports," Mayor Pro Tem Chuck Conder said. "As the hub of activity in Inland Southern California, which is home to more than 4 million people, Riverside is well-suited to host a team."

Riverside Pro Soccer is actively recruiting supporters, corporate partners, development partners and potential investors. In the months ahead, an extensive listening campaign will gather perspectives throughout the community to help inform and define the club's brand, name, and colors.

