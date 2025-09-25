What to Watch for in the USL Championship, Week 30 - LSC's POV

Published on September 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







We're back with another edition of "What to Watch For - LSC's POV," this time looking at the Western Conference clubs in Week 30 action whose results could directly affect Lexington SC's position in the standings.

Lexington enters Week 30 in fourth place in the West after a triumphant, gutsy win over Detroit City FC on the road last weekend.

In addition, several other results proved favorable for LSC, creating a bit of separation in the standings - even if that separation is only a point or two. Colorado Springs and El Paso lost, New Mexico and Phoenix drew and most importantly, LSC won.

Lexington SC's magic number is 16, meaning it's the combination of points LSC must either earn itself or see ninth-place Orange County SC drop in order to guarantee Terry Boss' side a playoff spot.

Orange County does have two matches in hand over Lexington, so LSC's magic number could decrease even when it isn't playing, should OCSC drop points.

One of the biggest matchups of the year awaits Lexington SC on Sunday night as it takes on New Mexico United. But until then, the Lexington faithful get to sit back and enjoy a full slate of USL Championship matches.

Here's what we're keeping an eye on this week in USL-C play.

Standings

Week 30 Schedule

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (31 points, 8th in West) vs. New Mexico United (34 points, 5th in West) - Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET

This midweek clash carries major implications for Lexington. New Mexico, LSC's opponent just days later Sunday, sits one point and one spot behind LSC in the table. A Switchbacks win, however, would pull Colorado Springs level with New Mexico on points, adding another direct challenger into the mix.

In our eyes, the best-case scenario for LSC is a draw. That way, New Mexico remains within reach heading into Sunday's showdown, and Colorado Springs doesn't climb too close. One club breathing down your neck is stressful enough - no need to invite company.

Best Outcome: Draw

El Paso Locomotive FC (32 points, 6th in West) vs. Rhode Island FC (30 points, 8th in East) - Friday, 9 p.m. ET

Lexington SC leads El Paso by three points in the standings, and as you know by now, we (almost) always root for an Eastern Conference opponent to beat a foe from the West.

Best Outcome: Rhode Island FC win

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (31 points, 8th in West) vs. Hartford Athletic (35 points, 5th in East) - Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

On two days' rest, Switchbacks FC hosts a red-hot Hartford Athletic side that has gone 9W-2L-1D in its last 12 outings across all competitions. Here's hoping the Eastern side adds to that win total.

Best Outcome: Hartford Athletic win

San Antonio FC (36 points, 3rd in West) vs. Birmingham Legion FC (22 points, 11th in East) - Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Not only is this our third West vs. East battle of the evening, but Lexington SC only trails San Antonio FC by one point. Legion FC has not won a league match since July 11, but there is no time like the present to stop the bleeding.

Best Outcome: Birmingham Legion FC win







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.