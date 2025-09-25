Miami FC Share the Spoils with Las Vegas Lights in 0-0 Tie

MIAMI - The Miami FC battled to a hard-fought scoreless draw against the Las Vegas Lights in Nevada, showing resilience and defensive sharpness away from home. Behind a man of the match performance from goalkeeper Nicolas Campisi, Miami earned another clean sheet this season but were left frustrated by missed opportunities in front of goal. The South Florida side now sits 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 5-6-13 record, six points away from the playoff spots.

Traveling cross-country for the late-night kickoff, Miami sought revenge after falling at Cashman Field last season. The matchup also carried a personal subplot, with Vegas assistant coach Giovanni Troise facing his former club after spending the 2024 campaign on Miami's bench. The Lights entered the match tied for the league lead in clean sheets, having already recorded ten this season. While Miami looked to bounce back following a disappointing home loss to Hartford.

The opening stages showed exactly why Campisi would leave Nevada as Miami's star. The goalkeeper denied Gannon in the 7th minute with a reflex save and then produced another stunning stop in the 15th to keep the score level. Miami grew sharper after halftime, nearly breaking through when Ricketts unleashed a long-range strike in the 55th that forced a diving stop from Arozarena. Minutes later, Mercado's header from Romero's cross missed narrowly wide, signaling Miami's growing momentum.

The visitors took advantage of this momentum. Romero's curling shot to the top corner was spectacularly denied by Arozarena, and Gavilanes twice found himself behind the defense but couldn't beat the rushing goalkeeper. Ricketts' effort from Gavilanes' cross struck the side netting, while at the other end Campisi delivered the save of the night in the 66th minute, racing off his line to deny Stojanovic from point-blank range.

Miami continued to create but couldn't finish. McNamara rattled the crossbar with a thunderous free kick in the 78th, and a late counter led by Blanco freed Diaz, whose shot also struck the bar. Bonfiglio's late chance from a corner flew over, sealing a frustrating 0-0 result for the visitors.

Despite the missed chances, Miami's defense stood firm and Campisi's five saves ensured a clean sheet. Outshooting their opponents and controlling large stretches of the second half, the 305 side showed promise, but lack of finishing and a brilliant goalkeeping display from Arozarena meant they returned to South Florida with just one point instead of three.

